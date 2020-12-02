Great Place To Work Names Horizon Therapeutics Plc To Best Workplaces For Parents List

Horizon Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: HZNP) announced today that it has been named to Great Place to Work's 2020 Best Workplaces for Parents list, which highlights companies that have created consistently positive experiences for working parents, especially...

Horizon Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: HZNP) announced today that it has been named to Great Place to Work's 2020 Best Workplaces for Parents list, which highlights companies that have created consistently positive experiences for working parents, especially in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Horizon is honored to receive this recognition during what has been an unprecedented and difficult year for working parents and caregivers," said Tim Walbert, chairman, president and chief executive officer, Horizon. "As a father, I understand the unique challenges that parents face. Both in 'normal' times and during the pandemic, our goal is always to offer best-in-class benefits and create progressive programming that supports employees at each phase of their life."

To aid parents and caregivers throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Horizon launched an internal virtual community, providing free educational content, tips and ideas for working remotely with children at home. Additionally, the company announced Little Horizons, an onsite childcare center set to open January 2021 on Horizon's Deerfield, Ill. campus for the children of Horizon employees. In response to employee-parent needs during the pandemic, the center will also house the Horizon Study Club, which will provide in-center supervision for school-age children of Horizon employees who are attending school virtually.

Horizon has a suite of benefits to support working parents. The company provides 10 weeks of paid time off for all birth and adoptive parents, regardless of gender, during parental leave; offers up to $10,000 in adoption support and gives a Care@Work membership to each employee, providing access to a caregiver database and free back-up care support. Horizon also offers a scholarship fund that provides 25 awards for children of Horizon employees for post-high school education and a Make It Personal account, where employees receive up to $500 to use toward childcare or tutoring expenses.

Great Place to Work determined the Best Workplaces for Parents list by gathering and analyzing confidential employee experience feedback from U.S. employees across more than 20 industries - the largest annual study of working parents to date. In addition to the Best Workplaces for Parents list, Horizon also ranked as one of the "Best Medium Workplaces," "Best Workplaces in Chicago" and "Best Workplaces in Health Care and Biopharma" by Great Place to Work and FORTUNE this year.

About Horizon

Horizon is focused on researching, developing and commercializing medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare and rheumatic diseases. Our pipeline is purposeful: we apply scientific expertise and courage to bring clinically meaningful therapies to patients. We believe science and compassion must work together to transform lives. For more information on how we go to incredible lengths to impact lives, please visit www.horizontherapeutics.com and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

About the Best Workplaces for Parents list

Great Place to Work based its ranking on a data-driven methodology applied to confidential Trust Index™ survey responses representing over 4.8 million employees working at Great Place to Work-Certified™ organizations. To learn more about Great Place to Work Certification and recognition on Best Workplaces lists published with Fortune, visit greatplacetowork.com.

About Great Place to Work

Great Place to Work ® is the global authority on workplace culture. They help organizations quantify their culture and produce better business results by creating a high-trust work experience for all employees. They recognize Great Place to Work-Certified™ companies and the Best Workplaces™ in the U.S. Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram.

