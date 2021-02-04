Great Governance Is A Wise Practice Wherever It Lives

The partnership among Strategic Steps, It's Logical and ResourceX brings a new vision of great governance with intent

DENVER, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Great governance is an intentional focus on creating the conditions to assist citizens in achieving their fullest potential. Our role is to understand the public desires and strive to maximize well-being returns for their investment into the community.

Great governance is so much more than what one person does or says. It's about the inspiration that comes from collaborating with people who share values and principles. - Ian McCormack, Strategic Steps

The partnership among Strategic Steps, It's Logical and ResourceX brings a new vision of great governance that endeavors to address the responsibility of local governments to identify demands, determine how to deliver them, and at what scale; to respond to those demands with programs, services, amenities, and facilities; and then to check that the demand is met to the ability of the local government. This process is a loop, where one period's results will help inform the next period's plans. This new partnership considers each step within this loop to ensure adequate emphasis and attention to each responsibility area.

To have many years of our collective passion for great governance come together in this way is an amazing opportunity for our companies and clients.- Kelly Rudyk, It's Logical

This new partnership brings together a wealth of expertise and experience across North America. Elected officials, local government leaders, and citizens seek solutions that benefit their community. This new vision for great governance delivers that outcome through practiced and proven technologies and methodologies.

What I find most compelling about the "Great Governance" vision is the feedback loop. From establishing a vision and business plan, prioritizing resources to fund it, executing and delivering services, and then getting feedback to inform and adjust and get better at fulfilling the value proposition to our citizens.- Chris Fabian, ResourceX

The ultimate goal is to build communities to which people want to move and in which families want to remain. The growth of well-being in the community results in more of a whole community where individuals freely return value to their neighbors and friends.

