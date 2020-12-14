Great Dental Websites Wins 2020 Dentaltown Townie Choice Award® For Website Design

DENVER, Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jeff Gladnick, founder and CEO of Great Dental Websites in Denver, CO was presented with the Dental Townie Choice Award® in the category of Website Design and Services.

DENVER, Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jeff Gladnick, founder and CEO of Great Dental Websites in Denver, CO was presented with the Dental Townie Choice Award® in the category of Website Design and Services. GDW also received this award in 2017 and 2018, also giving the company the unique distinction of the most awarded company of this title since its inception.

Dentaltown members consist of registered dentists, orthodontists, and dental hygienists. For over 15 years, Townies have voted on peer-recommended products and services in the dental industry. Winners of the Townie Choice Awards® are recognized as trustworthy and reputable companies for dentists to work with.

Jeff Gladnick said, "We're honored to win the Townie Choice Award® for a 3rd time! The Dentaltown community has been good to us, and we've worked with hundreds of Townies to help them build and manage their dental websites and find new patients online. This award is a nice acknowledgement of the success that we've had with so many Townies over the years."

About Great Dental Websites

GDW was established in 2007 with the goal of helping dentists create effective websites, grow their online presence, and ensure that new patients can easily find them online. Today, we actively work with over 900 practices worldwide through our offices in Denver, CO, and Sydney, Australia.

Our core values of honesty, transparency, commitment, and clear communication help our team of seasoned marketing professionals work together to help dentists achieve their marketing goals. Our one-of-a-kind website marketing platform was built specifically for the dental industry. The platform gives dental practices an advantage online by increasing the quality of their website; and our specialized marketing services help reduce the long term costs of website maintenance.

Learn more about our dental marketing services: http://www.greatdentalwebsites.com

