Great Dental Websites & Leyton: Companies Come Together To Help Dentists Innovate

DENVER, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dental technologies and techniques change rapidly these days, allowing dentists to provide faster and more efficient treatments to patients all the time. Many dentists may be unaware that there's a push—including a government incentive—to make advances in the dental field happen even faster.

To meet this need, Great Dental Websites and Leyton have teamed up to spread the word. Great Dental Websites is a digital marketing agency with locations in Denver, Colo. and Sydney, Au, whose primary focus is on marketing for dental practices. Leyton is an international consulting firm with offices across the globe providing expertise in Federal and State tax credits.

The two companies want dentists to be aware that if they're striving to stay on the leading edge of technology, they may qualify for a research and development (R&D) tax credit.

"We knew the R&D tax credit was going to be of substantial benefit to our clients and were surprised by how few dentists knew about this tax credit," said Jeff Gladnick, founder and CEO of Great Dental Websites. "We immediately started seeking out a partner who would be able to help our clients capture this substantial tax benefit and deliver maximum value to dental practices."

After evaluating many companies, Gladnick concluded that only Leyton had the experience and expertise necessary to give the GDW team full confidence that their clients would be in the best hands.

Founded in 1997, Leyton has helped companies in various industries grow and develop by discovering relevant federal and state tax credits for their organizations. Leyton's expert team of dental and tax professionals identify the key areas of R&D within a business and provide the necessary tax documentation and substantiating report to file.

"We decided to work together because the dental industry is continuously…improving their techniques to treat patients. The R&D Tax is the most underutilized strategy within the field of dentistry," said Maggie Crowley, head of strategic development for Leyton.

According to Crowley, the company hopes to help the nearly one thousand dental practices they work with receive a substantial tax benefit, in addition to assisting Leyton's existing dental clients to achieve even more with their websites and marketing efforts.

"Our combined efforts will help dental practices across the United States take advantage of this government incentive and continue to innovate."

Dentists who want more information on the R&D tax credit can contact Great Dental Websites or Leyton for more information or see if they may qualify. Contact Leyton on their website at www.leyton.com or the Great Dental Websites team at www.greatdentalwebsites.com .

About Great Dental Websites

GDW was established in 2007 with the goal of helping dentist's create effective websites, grow their online presence, and ensure that new patients can easily find them online. Today, we actively work with over 900 practices worldwide through our offices in Denver, CO, and Sydney, Australia.

Our core values of honesty, transparency, commitment, and clear communication help our team of seasoned marketing professionals work together to help dentists achieve their marketing goals. Our one-of-a-kind website marketing platform was built specifically for the dental industry. The platform gives dental practices an advantage online by increasing the quality of their website; and our specialized marketing services help reduce the long term costs of website maintenance.

Learn more about our dental marketing services: http://www.greatdentalwebsites.com

Press Contact: Analiese Kovisto 720-753-3002

