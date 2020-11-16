Great Business Schools Releases National Rankings Of Business Doctorate Programs

RALEIGH, N.C., Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Great Business Schools ( https://www.greatbusinessschools.org/ ), a free online guide that takes students from the decision to attend business school all the way to an application and acceptance, has released four 2021 rankings of the best doctoral degree programs in business:

25 Best Business Doctorates for 2021 ( https://www.greatbusinessschools.org/best-dba-programs/ ) 15 Best Online Business Doctorates for 2021 ( https://www.greatbusinessschools.org/best-dba-online-programs/ ) 10 Fastest Online Business Doctorates for 2021 ( https://www.greatbusinessschools.org/accelerated-online-dba-programs/ ) 10 Most Affordable Business Doctorates for 2021 ( https://www.greatbusinessschools.org/most-affordable-dba-programs/ )

The Top 3 Best Business Doctorate Programs for 2021 are: 1) Georgia Institute of Technology; 2) University of Pennsylvania; 3) University of Washington. The Top 3 Online Business Doctorate Programs for 2021 are: 1) University of Florida; 2) Florida International University; 3) Temple University.

Unheard of until recently, doctoral degrees in business are not only becoming common, but are being recognized as excellent tools for specialization and advancement. As the editors of Great Business Schools explain, "Many jobs in academia, at think tanks, and in the private sector require a doctorate degree. For example, professors and senior researchers often need an advanced degree." "Anyone who wants to work in these roles may need to get a Doctoral degree, such as a Doctorate in Business Administration or a PhD in Management or a related field," as the editors put it; "Quite simply, you can become a thought-leading expert." The editors point out, "While completing a doctorate in business administration, students conduct research on vital business topics, often of their choice. This allows them to hone expertise and acquire in-depth knowledge of complex subjects." The ability to stand out in a competitive age, and turn the connections made along the way into career success, is well worth the time and effort of earning a Business PhD or DBA.

GBS rankings are designed to offer direction to every student, from traditional high school grads to working professionals and career changers. That is the reason Great Business Schools covers so many types of programs. As the editors explain, "The choice of an online program means working professionals and career-changing adults can get their degree without having to leave their current jobs. The ability to put your learning to work immediately is invaluable." By featuring accredited, reputable institutions, GBS ensures that prospective students can trust their choices.

Going to the right school is important for every student. Great Business Schools doesn't get caught up about which schools are the "best." They focus on what makes business schools great places for students to learn and grow. Rankings and resources that reflect a wide range of needs and priorities are what set GBS apart.

All Institutions in the Great Business Schools Business Doctorate Rankings (in alphabetical order):

Anaheim University

Baruch College

Bellevue University

Binghamton University

California Baptist University

California Southern University

Case Western Reserve University

Columbia Southern University

Concordia University-Chicago

Cornell University

Creighton University

DePaul University

Drexel University

Felician University

Florida Institute of Technology

Florida International University

Franklin University

George Washington University

Georgia Institute of Technology

Georgia State University

Grand Canyon University

Harvard University

Indiana Wesleyan University

Johnson & Wales University

LIGS University

Liberty University

Michigan State University

Northcentral University

Pepperdine University

Purdue University

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

Rice University

Rutgers University - Newark

Sacred Heart University

Saint Leo University

Temple University

Trevecca Nazarene University

University at Buffalo

University of Arizona

University of California, Irvine

University of California, Los Angeles

University of California, San Diego

University of Connecticut

University of Dallas

University of Florida

University of Iowa

University of Massachusetts

University of Miami

University of Missouri-St. Louis

University of North Carolina at Charlotte

University of Pennsylvania

University of Pittsburgh

University of South Florida

University of Texas at Austin

University of Washington

University of Wisconsin Whitewater

University of the Cumberlands

University of the Incarnate Word

William Howard Taft University

Yale University

