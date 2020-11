Great American Cookies® To Offer One FREE Original Chocolate Chip Cookie On National Cookie Day (Dec. 4)

ATLANTA, Nov. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Great American Cookies is inviting customers to end 2020 on a much-needed sweet note with a FREE Original Chocolate Chip Cookie on National Cookie Day ( Friday, Dec. 4, 2020) at participating locations. No purchase necessary. Limit one per customer. Must mention the offer to redeem. Great American Cookies is known for its premium fresh baked cookies and Cookie Cakes and has locations across the country.

"2020 has been a doozie of a year, or as we like to say at Great American Cookies, a Double Doozie® of a year," said Annica Conrad, Chief Marketing Officer for Global Franchise Group, the parent company of Great American Cookies. "We are incredibly grateful to our customers for their loyalty and business throughout 2020 and would like to treat them to one of our famous Original Chocolate Chip Cookies. After everything we've been through, we all deserve a cookie."

From holiday-themed Cookie Cakes to dozens of delicious cookies in a variety of flavors, it's no wonder the holidays are one of the biggest times of the year for Great American Cookies. Cookie Cakes are available in a variety of shapes and sizes and can be personalized with an endless combination of designs, colors and unique messages. Customers may place their order online at www.greatamericancookies.com and pick it up at a nearby store location. Many stores also offer delivery. For ease of shopping, customers may also customize and select a Cookie Cake in the days leading up to holidays, or on the actual holiday. Great American Cookies always makes sure there are enough Cookie Cakes to go around and they can be ready in 15 minutes.

* Available on Dec. 4, 2020 only at participating Great American Cookies locations. Receive one free Original Chocolate Chip Cookie per person. No purchase necessary. Must mention the National Cookie Day offer to redeem.

About Great American Cookies® www.greatamericancookies.com Founded in 1977 on the strength of an old family chocolate chip Cookie recipe, Great American Cookies has set the standard for gourmet Cookie sales in a fun, celebratory environment. For over 40 years, Great American Cookies has maintained the heritage and integrity of its products by producing proprietary Cookie dough exclusively from its plant in Atlanta. Great American Cookies is known for its signature Cookie Cakes, trademark flavors and menu of delectable products baked fresh in store. Great American Cookies currently operates in locations across the United States, as well as internationally in Bahrain, Guam, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

