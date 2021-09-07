Grayshift Expands Global Presence With New Asia-Pacific Office In Japan

ATLANTA and TOKYO, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Grayshift, LLC, a leading and trusted provider of mobile device digital forensics, specializing in lawful access and extraction, today announced the expansion of its Asia-Pacific presence with the opening of its Japan office. The new office serves as a base for Grayshift's regional growth and enables the company to better support law enforcement agencies in the region. In tandem with the new office, Grayshift has appointed Jankang Tao General Manager of APJ, where he is responsible for driving growth in Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan.

Grayshift opens APJ office and names Jankang Tao General Manager to drive growth in Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan.

Grayshift helps law enforcement agencies worldwide gain faster access to and extraction of encrypted mobile evidence. Since entering the APJ region in 2020, Grayshift has quickly established a strong presence and developed a reputation for innovation in digital forensics. Early traction in this region helped the company achieve an impressive 107% growth in international revenues in 2020.

"Our GrayKey technology is rapidly emerging as a critical solution for digital forensics in this region. Japan is the logical place to open our APJ office and enables us to easily support current customers while expanding into other Asia markets. Moreover, we are thrilled to have Jankang's expertise to lead us to the next phase of growth," said David Miles, CEO and Co-Founder of Grayshift.

"Grayshift's strong international growth is a direct result of its innovation and integrity in digital forensics," added Tao. "I am excited to lead the growth in the APJ region and to help our law enforcement partners better serve and protect their communities."

For more information please visit the Grayshift website and the new Japan site.

About GrayshiftGrayshift is a leading provider of mobile device digital forensics, specializing in lawful access and extraction. Grayshift solutions are purpose-built to help law enforcement and government investigative agencies swiftly resolve critical investigations and ensure public safety. The company's innovative GrayKey technology provides same-day access, complete control, and comprehensive data extraction from mobile devices. Designed and assembled in the United States, GrayKey is trusted by 1000 agencies across 30 countries world-wide. For more information, visit www.grayshift.com.

CONTACT: Jody Ma Kissling (833) 472-9539 media@grayshift.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/grayshift-expands-global-presence-with-new-asia-pacific-office-in-japan-301370303.html

SOURCE Grayshift