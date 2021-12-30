Grayscale Ethereum Trust Institutional Investment Profile 2021 Q3: Cryptocurrency And Blockchain Report

DUBLIN, Dec. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETHE) Cryptocurrency Fund: Institutional Investment 2021 Q3" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

DUBLIN, Dec. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETHE) Cryptocurrency Fund: Institutional Investment 2021 Q3" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Investor interest in Ether and other cryptocurrencies surged in 2021. Ether is the cryptocurrency for Ethereum.

This report looks at institutional investment in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETHE). In general, institutional investors do not hold Ether directly, but invest indirectly through trusts and funds. Grayscale Ethereum Trust is a popular cryptocurrency fund through which investors gain exposure to Ether. Investment in Grayscale Ethereum Trust and other funds is an important measure of institutional interest and confidence in Ether and other cryptocurrencies.

Institutional investors are companies that invest money, either for themselves or on behalf of their clients. Institutional investors include investment banks, commercial banks, hedge funds, mutual funds, pension funds, and insurance companies. Through the funds they control, institutional interest can exert a strong influence on market prices.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Introduction

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETHE)

What is Cryptocurrency?

Varieties of Cryptocurrency

Cryptocurrency Exchanges

2021 Infrastructure Bill and Cryptocurrency

Institutional Investors

Cathie Wood and ARK Investment Management

and ARK Investment Management Where does the data come from?

Institutional Investment

Graph. Price of Bitcoin

Graph. Price of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETHE)

Graph. Holdings by Value

Graph. Shares Held

Graph. Number of Institutions

Graph. New and Closed Positions

Graph. Increased and Decreased Positions

Graph. Concentration of Ownership

Graph. Turnover Ratio

Table. Current Holdings

Table. New Positions

Table. Closed Positions

Table. Increased Continuing Positions

Table. Decreased Continuing Positions

Call Options

Put Options

Cryptocurrency and Blockchain Reports

About Institutional Intelligence Reports

Companies Mentioned

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETHE)

ARK Investment Management

