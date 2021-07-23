Grays Harbor County Fair Returns For More Country Fair Fun Aug. 4-7

ELMA, Wash., July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- It's time to go 'Truckin' Back to the Fair' as the Grays Harbor County Fair returns for four days of country fun - including music, food, carnival, animals, and exhibits - Aug. 4-7 at the fairgrounds in Elma.

It's a real old-fashioned summer fair: from the 4-H and FFA animals, gardening/baking displays, to the amusement rides and games and musical entertainment for the whole family. And save room for all of the delicious fair food.

"Coming out of the craziness of the pandemic, we've been rallying to stage the Fair and provide four days of outstanding family fun," said Mike Bruner, Grays Harbor Fairgrounds and Tourism Manager. "There's great headlining musical acts along with enjoyable family activities, exhibits, animals and shows, combining with returning favorites for the classic, county fair experience."

Country music star Riley Green appears on the Pepsi State on Wednesday, Aug. 4 at 8 p.m. Golden Circle Reserved Tickets are available for $50 and include Fair admission - or see the show for free in the general seating area, with your paid Fair admission. To order online visit ghcfairgrounds.com/p/tickets or call (877) 793-8935. The concert is sponsored by Bud Light.

Shenandoah, legendary country music group, is set for Thursday, Aug. 5 at 8 p.m. on the Pepsi Stage. Golden Circle Reserved Tickets are available for $35 and include Fair admission - or see the show for free in the general seating area, with your paid Fair admission. To order online visit ghcfairgrounds.com/p/tickets or call (877) 793-8935. The concert is sponsored by The Vaughan Company.

There's lots of other entertainment included with fair admission, including the Olson Brothers Band ( Aug. 6 at 7 p.m.), Aaron Crawford ( Aug. 7 at 8 p.m.), Ericka Corban ( Aug. 6 at 4 p.m.), Toons Band ( Aug. 7 at 3 p.m.), Christian Fellowship Music Program ( Aug. 7 at 4 p.m.), the Grays Harbor Youth Livestock Auction ( Aug. 7 at 2 p.m.), as well as Professor Bamboozle performing his comedic act daily. And of course, all the popular animals, floral, garden and food displays throughout the grounds.

The raceway will roar with car racing on Aug. 7 at 4 p.m. - a Grays Harbor County Fair tradition - free with paid admission to the Fair and sponsored by Grays Harbor Raceway.

The Grays Harbor County Fair runs August 4-7 at the fairgrounds in Elma. The Fair is affordable to everyone, with many admission discounts. Regular Fair admission is $9 for adults, $7 for seniors (62+) and youth (6-15). Kids 5 and under are free every day of the Fair. The Grays Harbor County Fair honors current and former military personnel with a $2 Military Appreciation Discount available daily. Friday is Kids Day, and all youth get a $2 discount off Fair Admission. Parking is $5 per day. Carnival wristbands for unlimited rides are now available presale at the Fairgrounds Office for just $29 through Aug. 1 (a $6 savings) or $35 each during the Fair at the Carnival lot.

Fair hours are 12:00 p.m. - 10:30 p.m. every day of the Grays Harbor County Fair.

For more information on the Grays Harbor County Fair call 360-482-2651 or visit the fair website at ghcfairgrounds.com.

Media contact:

Kelly Peterson-Lalka

Grays Harbor Fair, Events & Tourism

360-482-2651

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/grays-harbor-county-fair-returns-for-more-country-fair-fun-aug-4-7-301340231.html

SOURCE Grays Harbor Fair, Events & Tourism