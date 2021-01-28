Graybar Named Among 2021 Top Workplaces USA

ST. LOUIS, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Graybar, a leading distributor of electrical, communications and data networking products and provider of related supply chain management and logistics services, has been named a 2021 Top Workplaces USA award winner by Energage.

"We are honored to earn recognition as a national top workplace," said Kathleen M. Mazzarella, chairman, president, and chief executive officer of Graybar. "This award highlights the value of our employee ownership culture, which inspires a spirit of teamwork, excellence and innovation in everything we do. I thank our employees for their dedication, their focus on our customers and their extraordinary contributions to Graybar's long-term success."

This is the inaugural year for Top Workplaces USA, built on the program's 14-year history surveying more than 20 million employees across 54 markets for the regional Top Workplaces awards. More than 1,100 organizations participated in the TopWorkplaces USA employee engagement survey issued by Energage. Results are calculated by comparing the survey's research-based statements, including 15 Culture Drivers that are proven to predict high performance against industry benchmarks.

"During this very challenging time, Top Workplaces has proven to be a beacon of light for organizations, as well as a sign of resiliency and strong business performance," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "When you give your employees a voice, you come together to navigate challenges and shape your path forward. Top Workplaces draw on real-time insights into what works best for their organization, so they can make informed decisions that have a positive impact on their people and their business."

Graybar, a Fortune 500 corporation and one of the largest employee-owned companies in North America, is a leader in the distribution of high quality electrical, communications and data networking products, and specializes in related supply chain management and logistics services. Through its network of 289 North American distribution facilities, it stocks and sells products from thousands of manufacturers, helping its customers power, network and secure their facilities with speed, intelligence and efficiency. For more information, visit www.graybar.com or call 1-800-GRAYBAR.

