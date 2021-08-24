Gravity Diagnostics Launches COVID-19 Testing Sites For Fayette County Public Schools

COVINGTON, Ky., Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As an approved vendor through the Commonwealth of KY-12 Testing Program, Gravity Diagnostics has partnered with Fayette County Public Schools (FCPS) to provide free COVID-19 testing drive-thrus available to all FCPS students, staff, and faculty members. Drive-thru testing sites will be available Tuesday-Friday, 7:00 am-9:00 am.

The official start of drive-thru testing will be Tuesday, August 24 th, at Frederick Douglass High School and Paul Laurence Dunbar High School. Drive-thru locations will change throughout the week to accommodate different areas within Fayette County. The following FCPS locations are as follows:

- Frederick Douglass High School - Paul Laurence Dunbar High School- Bryan Station High School - Southern Middle School- Lafayette High School - Old Central Office Building - Rise STEM Academy

Please check here for times and locations: Drive-Thru Information

COVID-19 testing is provided by Gravity Diagnostics, a CLIA certified, and CAP-accredited laboratory located in Covington, KY. Additional COVID-19 communication is being provided by FCPS and will be distributed to the FCPS community.

"With the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in our communities and increased rate of infections among those less than 18 years of age, it is important to find ways to help reduce transmission while maintaining in-person instruction in schools. Our drive-thru is a resource for schools to have options for rapid results that can help them get back to and stay in the classroom safely and quickly," said Tony Remington, CEO, and co-founder of Gravity Diagnostics.

Gravity drive-thru locations are weather permitting, we will make every effort to open drive-thrus unless there is extreme heat and/or lightning. Please view more details about testing sites by clicking here. For live updates or questions follow Gravity on Twitter, and other social media platforms. You can also send any questions to Safeschools@gravitydiagnostics.com.

About Gravity Diagnostics

Gravity Diagnostics is a state-of-the-art CAP Accredited and CLIA Certified laboratory licensed in all 50 states providing innovative laboratory testing in the areas of COVID-19, Upper Respiratory, Toxicology, Pharmacogenomics, Sexually Transmitted Infections, and Blood. We are an advocate for physicians, patients, and our communities, supporting them with unsurpassed integrity, regulatory compliance, and clinical expertise. Gravity currently serves over 1,000 customers from small private practices to universities and K-12 schools, to Fortune 500 companies. Learn more at gravitydiagnostics.com

