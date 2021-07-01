Gravity Diagnostics Informs Research And Public Health Through Genome Sequencing Technology

COVINGTON, Ky., July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gravity Diagnostics is a CLIA certified, and CAP-accredited laboratory licensed in all 50 states that processed nearly 50% of the Commonwealth of Kentucky COVID-19 gold standard PCR tests during the pandemic.

COVINGTON, Ky., July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gravity Diagnostics is a CLIA certified, and CAP-accredited laboratory licensed in all 50 states that processed nearly 50% of the Commonwealth of Kentucky COVID-19 gold standard PCR tests during the pandemic. Gravity Diagnostics' priority is keeping their communities informed and safe and that is why they have invested in genome sequencing technology to detect and report SARS-CoV-2 variants.

What is genome sequencing?

Genome sequencing, also known as Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS), uses various methodologies to acquire data about the nucleic acid composition and DNA sequence of a viral sample. This sequencing helps accurately track and identify new mutations in SARS-CoV-2 variants.

With so many COVID-19 variants emerging globally, Gravity Diagnostics is currently sequencing every positive sample received in their lab to determine if the virus has mutated. Gravity has been a community leader in finding new Delta variant samples, especially in the Kentucky, Ohio, and Indiana areas. They also were the first in Kentucky to detect the UK variant back in February. While sequencing is not a required step in testing for or reporting COVID -19 samples, Gravity Diagnostics felt the responsibility to leverage its technology to provide as much information as possible for the sake of public health.

Gravity Diagnostics has been reporting their sequencing results to the state health departments, the CDC, and depositing the sequences in the public sequencing databases to inform more research about emerging variants. Sequencing will help improve understanding of how quickly variants appear and which variants are more severe. This sequencing is crucial for supporting global efforts to advance the use of data within public health.

About Gravity Diagnostics Gravity Diagnostics is a state-of-the-art CAP Accredited and CLIA Certified laboratory licensed in all 50 states providing innovative laboratory testing in the areas of COVID-19, Upper Respiratory, Toxicology, Pharmacogenomics, Sexually Transmitted Infections, and Blood. We are an advocate for physicians, patients, and our communities, supporting them with unsurpassed integrity, regulatory compliance, and clinical expertise. Gravity currently serves over 1,000 customers from small private practices to universities to Fortune 500 companies. Learn more at gravitydiagnostics.com.

