Gravity Diagnostics Announces Brian Lawrence As Chief Technology Officer And General Manager

COVINGTON, Ky., May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gravity Diagnostics, a CAP-accredited and CLIA certified laboratory licensed in all 50 states, has announced the hire of Brian Lawrence, Ph.D. as Chief Technology Officer and General Manager of B2B and consumer products. This hire comes after Gravity's rapid growth within the healthcare industry over the past year. Brian will be responsible for leading the future of the company as it relates to innovation focusing on consumer-initiated testing and services, partnerships, and joint ventures, and creating and communicating the technology roadmap to all stakeholders.

Brian joins the Gravity team from Hillrom, a $3B medical device company where he was the CTO for over 10 years. At Hillrom, he drove the transformation of the company's new product portfolio including the creation of a new digital health platform that ultimately drove a 3-fold increase in revenue. Prior to Hillrom, Brian served as the CTO for the Life Support Solutions division of GE Healthcare. Brian has over 20 years of experience driving innovation across the telecommunications, consumer electronics, and healthcare industries, with over 15 years in healthcare alone.

"Brian brings extensive healthcare technology experience to Gravity at a perfect time as we build for the future. As Gravity continues to expand and change the way people experience healthcare, we are confident Brian's leadership will propel our mission to empower individuals to take charge of their own healthcare destiny," said Tony Remington, CEO of Gravity Diagnostics.

Brian holds a bachelor's and a master's degree from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and a Ph.D. from the Center for Research and Education in Optics and Lasers (CREOL) at the University of Central Florida. He has published 24 articles in peer-reviewed journals and given over 40 conference presentations including keynote, invited, and plenary talks, and has 50 issued U.S. patents.

"I could not be more excited to be joining the dynamic team at Gravity Diagnostics. The Healthcare industry is changing rapidly, and Gravity is perfectly positioned to give people the information they need to help them lead their best lives. I look forward to working with Tony, Julie, and the team to continue to drive growth by transforming patient-centric healthcare delivery," said Brian Lawrence.

About Gravity Diagnostics Gravity Diagnostics is a state-of-the-art CAP-accredited and CLIA certified laboratory licensed in all 50 states providing innovative laboratory testing in the areas of COVID-19, Upper Respiratory, Toxicology, Pharmacogenomics, Sexually Transmitted Infections, and Blood. They are an advocate for physicians, patients, and their communities, supporting them with unsurpassed integrity, regulatory compliance, and clinical expertise. Gravity currently serves over 1,000 customers from small private practices to universities to Fortune 500 companies. Learn more at gravitydiagnostics.com.

