Graton Resort & Casino Announces Industry-Leading Employee Minimum Wage Increases To $18.50 For Non-Tipped Hourly Workers

ROHNERT PARK, Calif., March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Graton Resort & Casino has announced across-the-board, industry-leading minimum wage increases effective March 8, 2021, for all team members. This includes:

$17.50 /hour for tipped workers (minimum $2.50 increase based on current wages)

/hour for tipped workers (minimum increase based on current wages) $18.50 / for non-tipped workers (minimum $3.25 increase based on current wages)

/ for non-tipped workers (minimum increase based on current wages) 10% minimum pay raises for salaried employees

New quarterly discretionary bonus program

Industry-Leading Employee Minimum Wage Increases to $18.50 for Non-Tipped Hourly Workers

"Families in Northern California struggle to get by on the minimum wage," said Graton Rancheria Tribal Chairman Greg Sarris. "Costs for food and shelter are inordinately high here. In keeping with the Tribe's mission of social justice and environmental stewardship, our business has always compensated team members above the minimum wage in addition to providing paid benefits such as health insurance and PTO. Our business supports families with good jobs, advancement, benefits and pay. The Graton Resort & Casino is proud to be a business that leads the marketplace and a place where people can grow their career and support their families. We already offer 100% paid employee health insurance. A wage increase seemed only fitting to help our team members after a difficult year."

D. Taylor, International President of UNITE HERE noted, "Graton Resort & Casino's life-changing raises and bonuses will enable workers, their families, and their communities to rebuild and thrive in Northern California. Too many employers in the hospitality industry have left their workers behind during COVID-19, and the leadership of Graton Resort & Casino sends a powerful message that our recovery depends on good jobs and a just economy. We're proud to work with Graton Resort & Casino to advance the standard of living for working families in Sonoma County."

"The cost of living makes it really hard to hold on in Sonoma County," said Kathy Winfield, a public areas cleaner at Graton Resort & Casino. "It's been years since I had the chance to take a family vacation. We recently had two tragedies in my family, and this raise will take some of the pressure off financially and allow us to spend quality time together to heal. Family is so important, and this raise will give us the chance to start a new chapter."

About Graton Resort & CasinoLocated in Sonoma County, Graton Resort & Casino has a commanding presence amongst rolling hills of Northern California's wine country. Owned and operated by the Federated Indians of Graton Rancheria, Graton Resort & Casino features table games, the latest slot machines, upscale and casual dining, plus multiple entertainment options. 200 hotel rooms and suites offer guests modern, contemporary décor and amenities including 320-thread-count Egyptian cotton linens and upscale amenities. Owned by the Graton Economic Development Authority, the Resort & Casino employs a full-time staff of nearly 2,000, making it one of Sonoma County's largest private employers. For more information, please visit www.gratonresortcasino.com.

Media Contact: Robin Carr Landis Communications Inc. (415) 971-3991 graton@landispr.com www.landispr.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/graton-resort--casino-announces-industry-leading-employee-minimum-wage-increases-to-18-50-for-non-tipped-hourly-workers-301239979.html

SOURCE Graton Resort & Casino