Graphite Sales To Surpass US$ 50 Bn By 2031; Synthetic Graphite To Remain Top-Choice Among Key Players

Graphite Application in Batteries and Electrodes Rises to Grow by 9.1% through 2031 Fact.

Graphite Application in Batteries and Electrodes Rises to Grow by 9.1% through 2031

Fact.MR's extensive study on graphite market offers unbiased analysis of factors enabling growth in the market through 2031. This report sheds light on key aspects such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities that are expected to shape growth opportunities for the market players.

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As per Fact.MR, the global graphite market will surpass US$ 21 Bn through 2021. The market is forecast to register growth at 8.5% CAGR between 2021 and 2031.

Increasing use of graphite in the production of lithium-ion batteries will improve its demand over the coming years. Demand for electric vehicles batteries also will result in higher adoption of graphite in the production of electrodes and refractories & foundries. This will create attractive prospects for sales in the market through the course of the assessment period.

Investment towards integration of advanced technologies that support electric vehicle manufacturing will give impetus to the market. Despite exponential growth in electric vehicle sales, demand in the graphite market plummeted to an extent as COVID-19 outbreak resulted in supply chain disruption and suspended automotive production.

With global shutdown and disruption of export-import activities, sales of graphite declined in the FQ-20. Nevertheless, the market is expected to witness rapid recovery owing to the greenfield and brownfield investments within automotive, manufacturing, and other end-use industries.

As per Fact.MR, increasing application of graphite in the production of electrodes and refractories will spur the sales. The electrodes and refractories segment will register impressive growth at 9.1% CAGR during the forecast period.

Besides this, graphite application in the production of steel is accelerating. Rising use of graphite in steel moulding for casting ware and to cover foundry facings will boost growth opportunities in the market. As per Fact.MR, over 65% of the graphite sales are expected to be contributed by steel production, refractories & foundries, friction products, and recarburizers.

"Increasing need for sustainable and eco-friendly transportation facilities have created opportunities for the graphite market growth. In order to gain competitive edge, leading players are investing heavily in developing sustainable synthetic graphite. This is expected to help in growth of the market in the coming years," says a Fact.MR analyst.

Key Takeaways from Graphite Market Survey

In terms of application, batteries segment will register growth at 14.1% CAGR during the forecast period

Synthetic graphite is expected to emerge as the top-selling product, accounting for nearly 60% of market share

In terms of product, flake graphite segment will account for 50% of natural graphite market share

With nearly 500 KT of graphite electrodes production in China , the market will witness positive growth across East Asia

, the market will witness positive growth across The U.S. and the U.K. are expected to emerge as the most lucrative markets in North America and Europe owing to the increasing investments in e-mobility and battery grid storage

and owing to the increasing investments in e-mobility and battery grid storage China will lead the East Asia market, with sales of graphite reaching over US$ 7.1 Bn in East Asia

Key Drivers

Surging application in the production of lithium-ion batteries and fuel cells will accelerate the sales

Growing use of graphite in the wind energy industry will improve growth in the market

Increasing application of graphite for manufacturing structural and frictional composite parts of aircrafts will boost the market

Key Restraints

Increased production of low-cost and low-quality graphite will act as challenge for market players

Insufficient production capacity in emerging economies is likely to restraint the market growth

Competitive Landscape

Key players are adopting organic strategies such as research and development activities to expand their product portfolio. Inorganic strategies such as collaborations and mergers are also on the card for leading players to increase their revenue. For instance,

In July 2021 , Ceylon Graphite Corp., announced the incorporation of its wholly-owned subsidiary, Ceylon Graphite Technologies Ltd., to develop innovative applications for value graphite and graphene in multiple market segments, focusing on battery anode graphite into vehicle electrification.

, Ceylon Graphite Corp., announced the incorporation of its wholly-owned subsidiary, Ceylon Graphite Technologies Ltd., to develop innovative applications for value graphite and graphene in multiple market segments, focusing on battery anode graphite into vehicle electrification. In January 2021 , Tirupati Graphite, Tirupati Graphene, and Mintech Research Centre, received its first contact, which is focused on graphene manufacturing, graphene applications development, and minerals processing technology development.

, Tirupati Graphite, Tirupati Graphene, and Mintech Research Centre, received its first contact, which is focused on graphene manufacturing, graphene applications development, and minerals processing technology development. In September 2021 , Mason Graphite Inc., received its final TSX Venture Exchange acceptance for its acquisition of Black Swan Graphene Inc. for its strategic assets related to a patented graphene processing technology from Thomas Swan & Co. Ltd.

Some of the leading market players operating in the graphite market profiled by Fact.MR are:

Shenzhen BTR New Materials

Shanshan Technology

Showa Denko Materials Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi Chemical

Nacional de Grafite

Hunan Zhongke Shinzoom Technology Co., Ltd.

Hensen Graphite

Aoyu Graphite Group

Qingdao Haida Graphite Co., Ltd.

Nippon Graphite Industries, Ltd.

Superior Graphite Co.

Others

More Valuable Insights on Graphite Market

In its latest report, Fact.MR report on global graphite market offers unbiased analysis, presenting historical demand data (2016-2020) and forecast statistics for the period from 2021 and 2031. The study also provides detailed analysis on the market which is segmented on the basis of:

By Product Type:

Natural Graphite

Flakes



Amorphous



Veins

Synthetic Graphite

By Application:

Electrodes

Refractories & Foundries

Batteries

Recarburisers

Lubricants

Friction Products

Others

Key Questions Covered in the Graphite Market Report

The market survey also highlights projected sales growth for graphite market between 2021 and 2031

The report offers insight into graphite demand outlook for 2021-2031

Graphite market share analysis of the key companies within the industry and coverage of strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, collaborations or partnerships, and others

Graphite market analysis identifies key growth drivers, restraints, and other forces impacting prevailing trends and evaluation of current market size and forecast and technological advancements within the industry

