Graphisoft Releases Archicad 25 -- Great Design In Every Detail

BUDAPEST, Hungary, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Graphisoft, the leading Building Information Modeling (BIM) software solution developer for architecture, today announced the release of Archicad 25, the latest version of its award-winning BIM software. Powerful enhancements to design, visualization, documentation, and collaboration capabilities are a direct response to user feedback, making Archicad 25 the most user-driven version to date.

Archicad lets architects focus on what they do best: design great buildings.

Archicad's powerful built-in tools and user-friendly interface make it the most efficient and intuitive BIM software on the market. Featuring algorithmic design workflows and large model support, highly automated documentation, one-click publishing, photorealistic rendering, and leveraging best-in-class analysis, Archicad lets architects focus on what they do best: design great buildings.

What's new in Archicad 25

Architects, designers, and structural engineers will benefit from robust improvements to Archicad's open BIM and interoperability features, while enjoying even greater design freedom. With Archicad 25, users can express their design ideas using powerful and realistic visualization and rendering capabilities to create compelling presentations and win projects. With enhanced usability, navigation, and accurate quantity take-offs, Archicad empowers architects to focus on their designs — working in a single software from concept through to construction documents.

Key enhancements to documentation, more precise quantity and cost estimations, and new labeling options for Zones and MEP elements will boost project efficiency and enable faster decision-making.

Design

Greater design freedom thanks to productivity and quality improvements that enhance design flexibility, automatic documentation, and Teamwork capabilities.

Faster modeling workflows and greater consistency thanks to unified navigation commands between 2D and 3D views.

Precise quantity estimates thanks to custom-shaped openings using plain polygons in a familiar 2D or 3D environment.

Create custom stairs easily while complying with all local standards.

An expanding library of 3D parametric Objects follows the latest trends in residential and commercial design. Customize kitchens quickly with new modular cabinetry that makes it easy to produce a variety of designs for clients to choose from.

Import and export Rhino 6 and Rhino 7 files to leverage the power of the industry-leading free-form organic design tools, then switch to Archicad to continue the design development and documentation.

Visualization

Archicad makes it easier than ever to communicate design intent thanks to a range of innovative tools that make design presentations more expressive and engaging.

Communicate designs in life-like detail — display surface textures in section and elevation views without the need for additional editing software.

Get faster client approvals thanks to accurate, artistic details. Soft shadows add contours and depth to surfaces in section and elevation views. Overlay textures with pattern fills.

3D rendering on macOS just got faster — Metal, Apple's new graphics API, replaces Open GL.

Documentation

Error-free documentation automatically follows the design and complies with regulations and local standards.

Greater flexibility in communicating designs.

Automatically display MEP-related information for a smoother MEP documentation workflow.

Collaboration

Archicad supports more than 40 export and import formats, including DWG, PDF, and XLS as well as the OPEN BIM formats IFC and BCF.

Streamlined coordination workflows thanks to the new Native Survey Point. Easier, centralized handling of real-world coordinates in all Open BIM workflows.

Support for Revit file formats up to 2021 is now built into Archicad, for better collaboration with engineers using Revit MEP software.

Migrating from Revit to Archicad is easy, with the RFA and RVT geometry exchange functionality.

Save time and eliminate errors in roundtrips with the Archicad-Solibri connection add-on, free for all users.

"In an ever-changing world, cox graae + spack architects recognizes it's critical to utilize innovative technologies that enhance our ability to communicate seamlessly with our clients, our consultants, and our project builders as well as the sub-contractor and fabricator communities," said Derek Banocy, AIA, Associate Principal. "From IFC file exchange for consultant coordination to 3D design of complex geometries, Archicad was essential to the entire team to deliver the Duke Ellington School of the Arts. Put simply, it would have been impossible to visualize, design, and construct this innovative design without the collaborative team process ingrained in our office culture."

BIMx

Award-winning BIMx, the most popular presentation and coordination app for all project stakeholders, bridges the gap between the design studio and the construction site. BIMx features the 'BIM Hyper-model' - a game-like navigation tool that helps even non-professionals easily explore the building model and understand project deliverables. Real-time model cut-throughs, in-context measuring and project markups in the model context make BIMx the architect's best on-site BIM companion.

BIMcloud

Thanks to BIMcloud, architects can rely on secure, real-time collaboration between project team members regardless of the size or complexity of the project, the location of the offices, or the speed of the Internet connection. Award-winning BIMcloud is available in both private and public cloud configurations on standard hardware so even smaller offices can take advantage of fast, efficient, and secure access to shared projects in real time.

BIMx + BIMcloud — Best together

Integrated with Archicad 25, Graphisoft's BIMx and BIMcloud are better than ever — together. BIMcloud has been rebooted with a new, 100K file capacity, and opened up so that users can host all their project files in one convenient location. In addition, the BIMx desktop viewer opens all 2D and 3D files, with access from the BIMcloud desktop app — what's more, the new 3D BIMx engine is now available for Android users as well.

"As we work with architects around the world, their comments and concerns often lead to improvements and enhancements that make Archicad better with each version and update. Archicad 25 is no different. Our clients will experience the continuous innovations we put into each new version," said Shesh Gorur, Vice President for Product Success at Graphisoft.

Graphisoft Forward

Also announced today is the next generation of Graphisoft's Software Service program. With Graphisoft Forward, users will maximize value and productivity while lowering the overall cost of software ownership through exclusive tools, training, support, and services. Early access to downloads and free product updates guarantees that they'll benefit from the latest innovations and capabilities.

Effective today, the International, US, UK and Ireland, German, Austrian, French, Italian, and Brazilian localized packages are available on the official download site . Users worldwide can contact local Archicad resellers for specific language shipping dates for each of the 28 localized packages that will become available during the remainder of 2021.

For more information about Archicad 25, please visit graphisoft.com/archicad.

About Archicad

Design and deliver projects of any size with Archicad's powerful suite of built-in tools and user-friendly interface that make it the most efficient and intuitive BIM software on the market. Featuring out-of-the-box design documentation, one-click publishing, photo-realistic rendering, and best-in-class analysis. Archicad lets you focus on what you do best: design great buildings.

Discover what's new in Archicad 25.

