GRAPHISOFT Empowers Mission Of 400 Forward As Official Software And Technology Partner

BOSTON, Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GRAPHISOFT®, the global leader in Building Information Modeling (BIM) software solutions for architecture, has announced a new partnership between its North America office and 400 Forward aimed at diversifying the architecture and urban design professions by providing access to cutting-edge software and technology. A national non-profit organization, 400 Forward was founded to ensure that young black women interested in becoming architects receive the guidance, outreach, community engagement, and financial backing they need to succeed.

Led by founder and CEO, Tiffany Brown, 400 Forward was named in recognition of the 400 th black female becoming a licensed architect in the United States. 400 Forward has embarked on a mission to seek out and support the next 400 licensed, black women architects.

As the software and technology partner for 400 Forward, GRAPHISOFT will empower the organization's chosen mentees with full access to an education version of Archicad and GRAPHISOFT Learn, the company's education and learning portal. Live, hands-on training with GRAPHISOFT experts on an on-going basis will strengthen the partnership.

"We are extremely proud to be involved with this effort. Our long-standing commitment to education could not be better served," said Tracey Gatland, General Manager, GRAPHISOFT North America. "Ensuring equal access to and proficiency with the latest, proven technology in use today in the fields of architecture and design will create a sturdy foundation for 400 Forward to succeed in its goal of empowering the next generation of black female architects."

"Our organization was born out of a realization that comprehensive programs that introduce black girls to architecture were lacking," said Tiffany Brown, 400 Forward Founder and CEO. "Technology resides at the heart of how architects coordinate projects. This partnership will help expand our outreach efforts and put powerful tools into the young hands that need it most."

In recognition of Black History Month and to kick off its partnership with 400 Forward, GRAPHISOFT hosted a discussion with Brown about black women architects, the importance of access to training and tools, and how the AEC industry can increase the number of women of color in leadership roles. The full interview can be found here.

About 400 Forward

400 Forward's goal is to support the career development of the next 400 women architects, with an underlying focus on African American girls through exposure, mentorship, and financial assistance. 400 Forward has been launched as a comprehensive program that introduces young girls to architecture, provides scholarships and wrap around services to college students, and pays for study materials and licensing exams for African American women in architecture.

About GRAPHISOFT

GRAPHISOFT® empowers teams to create great architecture, through award-winning software solutions, learning programs, and professional services for the Architecture, Engineering, and Construction industry . Archicad®, the architects' BIM software of choice, offers a complete end-to-end design and documentation workflow for architectural and integrated architectural and engineering practices of any size. BIMx®, the most popular mobile and web BIM app, extends the BIM experience to include all stakeholders in the building design, delivery, and operations lifecycle. BIMcloud®, the AEC industry's first and most advanced cloud-based team collaboration solution, makes real-time collaboration possible across the globe regardless of the size of the project and the speed or quality of the team members' network connection. GRAPHISOFT is part of the Nemetschek Group. To learn more visit www.graphisoft.com

