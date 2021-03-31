Graphic Design Students From The L.A. Film School Win American Advertising Awards At The L.A. Competition

LOS ANGELES, March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Los Angeles Film School is pleased to announce that nine students from the Graphic Design online bachelor's degree program won American Advertising Awards at the 2021 Los Angeles competition.

LOS ANGELES, March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Los Angeles Film School is pleased to announce that nine students from the Graphic Design online bachelor's degree program won American Advertising Awards at the 2021 Los Angeles competition. The graphic design students who placed at the gold and silver levels will advance to the American Advertising Federation (AAF) District 15 Competition. This is the second year in a row that students from The L.A. Film School have competed and won ADDY Awards here in Los Angeles.

"We were very impressed with the quality of our student submissions, and we are excited to see their work recognized by the American Advertising Federation," said Lisa Gustafson, senior program director of Graphic Design Online.

The ADDY Awards is the world's largest advertising competition and recognizes some of the best advertising and graphic design students at the college level.

The 2021 American Advertising Awards—Los Angeles Student Competition recognized the following students for their excellent design and advertising work.

Gold Winners:

Sunnie WhitakerCategory: Integrated Brand Identity CampaignEntry Title: Coco Reef (Collateral)

Christopher WickwireCategory: Cover/Editorial Spread of FeatureEntry Title: VOID Magazine (Cover & Spread)

Silver Winners:

Angela HermanCategory: PackagingEntry Title: Sly Fox Coffee (Packaging)

Daniel PowellCategory: App (Mobile or Web-Based)Entry Title: Cookery Smartphone App

Nadine UscilowskaCategory: Annual Report or BrochureEntry Title: Fresh Fusion (Brand Guideline Manual)

Patience WaltonCategory: Annual Report or BrochureEntry Title: Annie & Irma's (Brand Guidelines)

Sunnie WhitakerCategory: IllustrationEntry Title: Pabst Blue Ribbon in Your Future

Bronze Winners:

Shelley KreidellCategory: Logo DesignEntry Title: Ashton Logan (Logo)

Kevin MaldonadoCategory: Integrated Brand Identity CampaignEntry Title: Riverworks (Collateral)

Kevin MaldonadoCategory: PackagingEntry Title: Sly Fox Coffee (Packaging)

Sarah MoffatCategory: Logo DesignEntry Title: Constellation Cheesery (Logo)

The accelerated Graphic Design program prepares students to become visual innovators for advertising, brand development, product packaging, motion design, and more. Find out more about the Graphic Design Online Bachelor's Degree Program at The L.A. Film School.

About The Los Angeles Film SchoolThe Los Angeles Film School, located in the heart of Hollywood, has served the community and its students since 1999. This accredited, VA-approved institution offers entertainment-focused Bachelor of Science degrees in A nimation, Audio Production, Digital Filmmaking, Entertainment Business, Film Production, Graphic Design, Media Communications and Writing for Film & TV; and Associate of Science degrees in Audio Production, Music Production, and F ilm. The campus facilities include the historic RCA Building at 6363 Sunset Boulevard and the studios at 6690 Sunset Boulevard, where students have access to industry-standard equipment, editing labs, dub stages and recording studios.

The school's faculty of industry professionals have earned credits on major motion pictures, video games and music recordings. Numerous alumni have received awards at film festivals worldwide, engineered multi-platinum selling albums, and some credits include GRAMMY ® and Oscar ® nominations and awards.

For more information about The Los Angeles Film School, please visit: www.lafilm.edu or call 323.860.0789.

