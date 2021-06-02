GraphDB 9.8 Brings Text Mining And Kafka Connectivity

SOFIA, Bulgaria, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ontotext has released GraphDB 9.8, which offers text mining integration, notifications over Kafka, Helm charts, and performance improvements.

Enrich the Graph with the Text Mining Plugin

The GraphDB text mining plugin integrates text mining algorithms and allows for generating new relationships between entities without coding or developing bespoke solutions and integration code.

The plugin comes with out-of-the-box support for popular text analytic services such as Ontotext's Tag API, GATE Cloud, and spaCy server, as well as an expressive mapping language, to register new services without coding. The extracted text annotations can be manipulated with SPARQL and either returned to the caller for further processing or stored directly into the repository where they will enrich the existing knowledge graph. This functionality covers a number of use-cases that rely on both RDF and text analytics.

Synchronize Downstream Systems with the Kafka Connector

The Kafka connector provides a means to synchronize changes to the RDF model to any downstream system via the Apache Kafka framework. This enables easy processing of RDF updates in any external system and covers a variety of use-cases where a reliable synchronization mechanism is needed.

Each Kafka connector instance will stay automatically up-to-date with the GraphDB repository data. The implementation is built on the same rock-solid framework as the existing Elasticsearch, Solr and Lucene connectors end employs multiple features that allow for precise mapping from RDF to JSON, such as defining fields based on property chains, nested document support as well as advanced filtering by type, literal language or a complex expression.

Standard Deployment on Kubernetes Using Helm Charts

GraphDB 9.8 comes with standard Helm charts and instructions that can help you get started with GraphDB Enterprise Edition on Kubernetes. Every component is configured with sensible defaults and it is very easy to customize it to meet your needs. The Helm charts are open source and provided as a reference for setting up complex GraphDB deployments.

Performance and Database Throughput Improvements

The new version of the GraphDB engine implements a major performance improvement in query evaluation due to optimized memory usage and algorithm optimizations. The LDBC SPB-256 benchmark showed around 50% increase in read performance, while the BSBM benchmark showed a 15% increase in read/explore operations. All changes are backward compatible and would positively affect large repositories under moderate to heavy query load.

Upgrade to RDF4J 3.6.3

GraphDB comes with the latest RDF4J 3.6.3, which includes many SHACL improvements and a SPARQL parser optimization.

About Ontotext

Ontotext is a global leader in enterprise knowledge graph technology and semantic database engines. Ontotext employs big knowledge graphs to enable unified data access and cognitive analytics via text mining and integration of data across multiple sources. Ontotext GraphDBтм engine and Ontotext Platform power business-critical systems in the biggest banks, media, market intelligence agencies, car and aerospace manufacturers.

Ontotext technology and solutions are spread wide across the value chain of the most knowledge-intensive enterprises in financial services, publishing, healthcare, pharma, manufacturing and public sectors. Leveraging AI and cognitive technologies, Ontotext helps enterprises get a competitive advantage, by connecting the dots of their proprietary knowledge and putting it in the context of global intelligence.

Headquartered in the year 2000 in Bulgaria, Ontotext has most of its revenues from big corporations across US, UK, Mainland Europe and Asia and partners with 5 of the biggest IT Services companies on Earth.

As a member of W3C, STI, Linked Data Benchmark Council, Enterprise Knowledge Graph Foundation and DBPedia foundation, Ontotext supports the development of the next-generation technology trends and standards. With hundreds of scientific publications and thousands of citations and followers, Ontotext's thought leadership extends to text analytics, semantic search and reasoning.

