Grapeseed Oil Market 2021-2027: Top 4 Trends Impacting The Growth Curve, Says GMI

Grapeseed Oil Industry is set to register more than 4% CAGR between 2021 and 2027 driven by Increasing consumer spending on healthcare and booming pharmaceutical sector.

SELBYVILLE, Del., July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The grapeseed oil market revenue is projected to cross USD 585 Million by 2027, according to a new research report by Global Market Insights Inc. driven by the higher requirement for natural vitamins & minerals and flavouring additive food products. The rising influx of advanced technologies has led to innovations in the extraction process to provide higher yields and minimal residues.

The incorporation of grapeseed products not only enhances the effects of chemotherapy but also limits oxidative stress levels while reducing liver toxicity. The oil additionally helps in the treatment of several neurological diseases, including Alzheimer's disease on account of its effective antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties.

Request a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/4394

Below mentioned are some paramount factors contributing to this business avenue:

Higher production through diffusion

The grapeseed oil market size from other extraction processes like diffusion is poised to record more than USD 80 million through the forecasted time. This is mainly ascribing to the optimum oil yield and oxidation stability offered by this technique. Besides, solvent extraction is a diffusion process attained by immersing the grape seeds in solvents or by percolating the solvent through a bed of seeds.

Increasing penetration across the healthcare sector

Demand for grapeseed oil from healthcare applications had attained more than USD 65 million in 2020 owing to the rising lifestyle disorders and the higher adoption of unhealthy food habits. On account of its numerous health benefits, grapeseed oil is used in dietary supplements, like capsules and tablets as well as various supplemental formulations & therapeutics.

Increasing cosmetic application scope in Europe

The grapeseed oil market in Europe was responsible for over USD 175 million in 2020 and is pegged to record a CAGR of over 3% in the analysis time due to higher penetration in cosmetic applications. The surge in consumer awareness pertaining to environmental issues has compelled several cosmetic manufacturers to come up with ambitious targets for reduced environmental damages.

Moreover, grapeseed oil can be considered an ideal ingredient for skin care products as it is a rich source of fatty acids and helps to hydrate as well as soften the skin's outer layer.

Competitive business and growth initiatives

Prominent grapeseed oil manufacturers are actively focused on inorganic strategies, that include acquisitions and collaborations in order to expand their product portfolio as well as proliferate their company sales. These firms are also coming up with new product launches to gain a competitive edge. For instance, in January 2018, Food & Vine, Inc., a leading ultra-premium grapeseed oil provider, began cold pressing its original grapeseed oil Salute Santé! in a bid to make it healthier.

Furthermore, the increasing purchasing levels of consumers have resulted in higher spending on health and wellness products. This has pushed a herd of grapeseed oil manufacturers to heavily invest in R&D activities for product differentiation. The growing efforts by major health and wellness product providers have triggered higher advances in product development.

Tampieri Group, Oilseeds International, Pietro Coricelli, Mediaco Vrac, Gustav Heess GmbH, ConnOils LLC, Aromex Industry, Sophim, Borges International Group, Jan K. Overweel, Olitalia S.R.L., Oleificio Salvadori, and Mazola are major players operating across the global grapeseed oil market.

Browse the ToC of this report @ https://www.gminsights.com/toc/detail/grapeseed-oil-market

About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy and biotechnology.

Contact Us: Arun HegdeCorporate Sales, USAGlobal Market Insights Inc. Phone: 1-302-846-7766 Toll Free: 1-888-689-0688 Email: sales@gminsights.com

Related Images

grapeseed-oil-market-forecasts.jpg Grapeseed Oil Market Forecasts 2021-2027

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/grapeseed-oil-market-2021-2027-top-4-trends-impacting-the-growth-curve-says-gmi-301340791.html

SOURCE Global Market Insights, Inc.