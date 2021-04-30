Grapefruit Launches New E-Commerce Store, Providing Nationwide One-Stop Shop For Its THC-Free, Hemp-Derived, Hourglass-Powered CBD Topical Cream

LOS ANGELES and DESERT HOT SPRINGS, Calif., April 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Grapefruit USA, Inc. (OTCQB: GPFT) ("Grapefruit" or the "Company"), a diversified California-based cannabis and hemp company, today announces the launch of its new worldwide e-commerce website, www.hourglassonlinestore.com, which features the Company's novel line of THC-free, hemp-derived CBD products powered by its disruptive, patented Hourglass™ time release delivery cream. As a result, for the first time ever, people around the world will have online access to pure, ultra-high-quality, THC-free, hemp-derived CBD products with both the enhanced bioavailability and time-release characteristics afforded by Grapefruit's Hourglass delivery cream. The only place these Grapefruit-manufactured breakthrough Hourglass products are available is on the new Grapefruit website or through Grapefruit affiliate resellers, who meet Grapefruit's rigid integrity standards.

Grapefruit's new e-commerce website will serve as the direct-to-consumer, online home for Grapefruit's growing portfolio of THC-free, made-in-the-U.S., hemp-derived CBD products and for all future hemp CBD-based products Grapefruit will produce utilizing Grapefruit's patented bioavailability-increasing, time-release Hourglass topical cream technology.

Grapefruit CEO Bradley Yourist commented, "Our initiative, announced earlier this month, to launch our direct-to-consumer e-commerce store before the end of April 2021 has been accomplished on time and under budget. Grapefruit's entire team is honored to offer both U.S. and international customers a convenient, one-stop shop to purchase our THC-free, hemp-derived CBD Hourglass time-release delivery cream-powered products."

"Grapefruit's new, easy-to-navigate website will allow approved affiliates to sign up to market and sell our THC-free, hemp-derived CBD Hourglass products through their own Grapefruit-approved channels and platforms, which will allow Grapefruit to rapidly increase the availability of our CBD product lines and enhance Hourglass brand awareness. The public will only be able to buy the vastly superior Hourglass-powered, THC-free, hemp-derived Grapefruit CBD products from Grapefruit and/or its authorized agents and affiliate resellers. Only Grapefruit products can provide the significantly superior added bioavailability and time-release properties of the patented Hourglass delivery cream. By analogy, it's as if Grapefruit was the only company on earth with the right to sell solar panels or electric cars."

Grapefruit is devoted to selling only high-quality, tested and reliable products and ensuring it makes no claims unless clinically validated. All of Grapefruit's THC-free, hemp-derived, CBD-based products to be marketed and sold on the new e-commerce website will be thoroughly tested and include a QR coded Certificate of Analysis, which will provide consumers with a complete list of third-party verified ingredients certifying each product's cannabinoid content, purity and safety.

To learn more about the new e-commerce store, please visit: https://hourglassonlinestore.com/

To learn more about Grapefruit, please visit InvestorBrandNetwork: https://www.investorbrandnetwork.com/clients/grapefruit-usa-inc/

To learn more about Grapefruit's new sustained-release Hourglass™ THC + Cannabinoid Topical Delivery Cream, please watch this promotional video https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6cU9MJMgH1w&feature=youtu.be and visit our website at: https://grapefruitblvd.com/hourglass/

To learn more about Grapefruit, please visit our website at: https://grapefruitblvd.com/investor-relations/

About Grapefruit

Grapefruit's corporate headquarters is in Westwood, Los Angeles, California. Grapefruit holds California permits and licenses to both manufacture and distribute cannabis products in the Golden State. Grapefruit's extraction laboratory and manufacturing and distribution facilities are located in the industry-recognized Coachillin' Industrial Cultivation and Ancillary Canna-Business Park in Desert Hot Springs, located on the extension of North Canyon Road approximately 14 miles north of downtown Palm Springs. To obtain further information on Grapefruit and its operations, please visit the Company's website at https://grapefruitblvd.com/.

Safe Harbor Statement

Grapefruit cautions that any statement included in this press release that is not a description of historical facts is a forward-looking statement. Many of these forward-looking statements contain the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "may" "intend," "expect" and similar expressions. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein. These forward-looking statements are based largely on the expectations of the Company and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties inherent in Grapefruit's business, including, without limitation: the Company may not ever obtain additional funds necessary to support its business development and growth plans; and the Company may not ever achieve the market success to reach or sustain a profitable business. In addition, there are risks and uncertainties related to economic recession or terrorist actions, competition from much larger cannabis companies, unexpected costs and delays, potential product liability claims and many other factors. More detailed information about Grapefruit and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and its Quarterly Report on Form 10-K for the period ended Dec. 31, 2020, and its Registration Statement on Form S-1/A. Such documents may be read free of charge on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov . Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, and Grapefruit undertakes no obligation to revise or update this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof. This caution is made under the safe harbor provisions of Section 21E of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Investor Relations Contact:Bradley Yourist ir@grapefruitblvd.com

