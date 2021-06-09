Granite's Nevada Region Earns AGC Pinnacle Award In Contractor's Excellence & Environmental Sustainability For Construction Of Derby Dam Fish Screen

The Associated General Contractors of America (AGC) awarded Granite Construction Company's Nevada Region (Granite) the 2020 Projects in Northern Nevada Achieving Construction Leadership Excellence (PINNACLE) Award in Contractor's Excellence - Public Sector Over $10 Million category for the Derby Dam Fish Screen project. The award honors Granite as an industry-leading contractor in Northern Nevada, recognizing the project's construction leadership and excellence in innovation. The Derby Dam fish screen, which supports fish movement along the Truckee River and provides access to important upstream habitat for threatened Lahontan Cutthroat Trout, also received the AGC PINNACLE Award for Sustainability & Sensitivity to Environment .

Independent judges from the Utah AGC Chapter evaluated projects completed during the 2020 calendar year based on safety, craftsmanship, challenges overcome, client relations, innovation, and "green" building practices.

The Derby Dam Fish Screen was delivered using the Construction Manager at Risk (CMAR) procurement method. The CMAR team included project owners, the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation (Reclamation) and Farmers Conservation Alliance (FCA), project designer (McMillen Jacobs Associates), and Granite. During preconstruction, the CMAR team worked to collaboratively review plans and specifications, perform constructability reviews, value engineering analyses, scheduling, and develop cost estimates. The CMAR team leveraged innovations in methods, materials, and equipment to maintain the budget and construct the project in a condensed schedule.

"As part of the CMAR team that built the Derby Dam Fish Screen project, Granite is honored to receive the AGC PINNACLE Awards in Contractor's Excellence and Sustainability & Sensitivity to Environment," said project manager Cody Cummings. "In alignment with Granite's commitment to create sustainable infrastructure solutions, Granite is proud to be part of the team helping to restore watershed connectivity and support the revitalization of the threatened Lahontan Cutthroat Trout in the Truckee River, all while benefitting agriculture, fishing, and recreation in northwestern Nevada."

The Derby Dam Fish Screen CMAR team earned additional recognition for their partnership and collaboration receiving an International Partnering Institute John L. Martin Project of the Year Award,honoring organizations who have worked to make the construction industry more collaborative.

For more information on the Derby Dam Fish Screen project, please visit https://fcasolutions.org/derby-dam/.

About Granite

Granite is America's Infrastructure Company™. Incorporated since 1922, Granite (GVA) - Get Report is one of the largest diversified construction and construction materials companies in the United States as well as a full-suite provider in the transportation, water infrastructure and mineral exploration markets. Granite's Code of Conduct and strong Core Values guide the Company and its employees to uphold the highest ethical standards. In addition to being one of the World's Most Ethical Companies for eleven consecutive years, Granite is an industry leader in safety and an award-winning firm in quality and sustainability. For more information, visit the Granite website, and connect with Granite on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

