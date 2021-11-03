Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. Announces Pricing Of $621 Million Commercial Real Estate CLO

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (GPMT) - Get Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. Report ("GPMT," "Granite Point" or the "Company") today announced the pricing of GPMT 2021-FL4, an approximately $621 million managed Commercial Real Estate Collateralized Loan Obligation ("CRE CLO"), in a private offering to qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"). The Company expects approximately $503 million of investment grade securities to be placed with institutional investors, providing GPMT with term-matched financing on a non-mark-to-market and non-recourse basis. GPMT 2021-FL4 features an initial advance rate of 80.875% and a weighted-average interest rate at issuance of LIBOR + 1.68%, before accounting for transaction costs. The CLO is expected to close on or around November 16, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

Upon the closing of GPMT 2021-FL4, Granite Point will have sponsored four CRE CLOs totaling approximately $3.1 billion. The Company's CRE CLO financings support its fundamental strategy of financing its portfolio of senior floating-rate mortgage loans with a well-diversified mix of funding sources, emphasizing term-matched, non-mark-to-market and non-recourse borrowings at an attractive cost of capital. Granite Point intends to apply the net cash proceeds from GPMT 2021-FL4 to repay outstanding balances on various repurchase facilities, after which the Company estimates the percentage of credit non-mark-to-market financing to be over 75% of its total borrowings.

About Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc.Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. is a Maryland corporation focused on directly originating, investing in and managing senior floating rate commercial mortgage loans and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments. Granite Point is headquartered in New York, NY. Additional information is available at www.gpmtreit.com.

Additional InformationStockholders of Granite Point and other interested persons may find additional information regarding the Company at the Securities and Exchange Commission's Internet site at www.sec.gov or by directing requests to: Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc., 3 Bryant Park, 24 th Floor, New York, NY 10036, telephone (212) 364-5500.

