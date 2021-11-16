Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. Announces Closing Of $621 Million Commercial Real Estate CLO

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE: GPMT) ("GPMT," "Granite Point" or the "Company") today announced the closing of GPMT 2021-FL4, a $621 million managed Commercial Real Estate Collateralized Loan Obligation ("CRE CLO"), in a private offering to...

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (GPMT) - Get Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. Report ("GPMT," "Granite Point" or the "Company") today announced the closing of GPMT 2021-FL4, a $621 million managed Commercial Real Estate Collateralized Loan Obligation ("CRE CLO"), in a private offering to qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"). $503 million of investment grade securities have been placed with institutional investors, providing GPMT with term-matched financing on a non-mark-to-market and non-recourse basis. GPMT 2021-FL4 features an initial advance rate of 80.875%, and a weighted-average interest rate at issuance of LIBOR + 1.68%, before accounting for transaction costs.

"The successful issuance of our fourth CRE CLO transaction on attractive terms further diversifies our funding sources," stated Jack Taylor, Granite Point's President, Chief Executive Officer and Director. "It also further optimizes the flexibility of the financing of our loan portfolio, and, combined with our CLO issued earlier this year, increases our percentage of non-mark-to-market loan-level financing to approximately 75%."

Citigroup Global Capital Markets Inc. acted as sole structuring agent, co-lead manager and joint bookrunner. J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC acted as co-lead managers and joint bookrunners.

