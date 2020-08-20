Granite Inliner Awarded Five Trenchless Sewer Lining Contracts Totaling $148 Million In Chicago

Granite (NYSE:GVA) announced that Granite Inliner, a wholly-owned subsidiary with one of the most comprehensive service portfolios in the piping infrastructure renewal industry, has been awarded five sewer renewal contracts totaling approximately $148...

Granite (GVA) - Get Report announced that Granite Inliner, a wholly-owned subsidiary with one of the most comprehensive service portfolios in the piping infrastructure renewal industry, has been awarded five sewer renewal contracts totaling approximately $148 million by the City of Chicago. These contracts will be booked into Granite's third quarter 2020 backlog.

The five contracts, City of Chicago Sewer Lining Term Agreements Area 1 - 5, are part of a multi-year program to renew Chicago's aging sewer system. Cured-in-place pipe (CIPP) lining extends the life of hydraulically adequate sewers at lower cost than excavating and replacing sewers in the streets and is less disruptive to vehicular and pedestrian traffic during construction.

Granite Inliner will be responsible for the CIPP lining of 10-inch to 60-inch diameter sewers, structure rehabilitation and sewer repairs for a total of 575,000 lineal feet. Liner Products, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Granite, will supply all CIPP materials.

"This project marks our fourteenth year partnering with the City of Chicago since the inception of this sewer renewal program," said Granite Inliner Regional Vice President Denise McClanahan. "Granite Inliner takes pride in knowing that our work is helping to protect the city's essential infrastructure and uphold our commitment to sustainable development."

The project is funded by the City of Chicago and Illinois Environmental Protection Agency.

Construction is scheduled to begin in the summer of 2020 and be complete in summer 2022 with an optional one-year extension.

About Granite

Granite is America's Infrastructure Company™. Incorporated since 1922, Granite (GVA) - Get Report is one of the largest diversified construction and construction materials companies in the United States as well as a full-suite provider in the transportation, water infrastructure and mineral exploration markets. Granite's Code of Conduct and strong Core Values guide the Company and its employees to uphold the highest ethical standards. In addition to being one of the World's Most Ethical Companies for eleven consecutive years, Granite is an industry leader in safety and an award-winning firm in quality and sustainability. For more information, visit the Granite website, and connect with Granite on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

About Granite Inliner

Granite Inliner is one of the nation's largest cured-in-place pipe and trenchless pipe providers, and offers sustainable pipeline rehabilitation services to both public and private sectors. Granite Inliner installs safe, cost-effective, and long-term solutions for aging water, wastewater and sewer infrastructure needs. In June 2018, they became a wholly-owned subsidiary of Granite Construction Incorporated.

About Liner Products

Supplying more than 40 million feet of cured-in-place pipe (CIPP) liner since 1999, Liner Products has a strong legacy of being a trusted source and top supplier of high-performance pipe lining tubes and material throughout North America. In June 2018, Liner Products became a wholly-owned subsidiary of Granite Construction, Inc.

