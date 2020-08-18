Granite Inliner Awarded C$12 Million Sewer Maintenance Project In Ontario, Canada

Granite (NYSE:GVA) announced that Granite Inliner, a wholly-owned subsidiary with one of the most comprehensive service portfolios in the piping infrastructure renewal industry, has been awarded the Fletcher's Creek Trunk Sewer and Maintenance Hole...

Granite (GVA) - Get Report announced that Granite Inliner, a wholly-owned subsidiary with one of the most comprehensive service portfolios in the piping infrastructure renewal industry, has been awarded the Fletcher's Creek Trunk Sewer and Maintenance Hole Rehabilitation Project by The Region of Peel, Canada. The C$12 million contract will be booked into Granite's third quarter 2020 backlog.

The project will be completed by LiquiForce, Granite Inliner's Canadian-based rehabilitation services company.

The Fletcher's Creek Sanitary Trunk Sewer is a large diameter trunk sewer, approximately 4.1 kilometers long, including 42 manholes and 41 sewer segments. The existing pipe is circular concrete installed between 2000-2006 and varies in sizes from 750 millimeters, 975 millimeters and 1200 millimeters. LiquiForce will be responsible for the rehabilitation of 41 main line sewer segments as well as the rehabilitation of 42 maintenance holes.

"We look forward to continuing our relationship with The Region of Peel to rehabilitate their existing pipelines," said Granite Regional Vice President Ralph Bonanotte. "Our team is perfectly positioned to deliver this complex project on time and within budget."

Construction is scheduled to begin in August 2020 and is estimated to be complete in June 2021.

About Granite

Granite is America's Infrastructure Company™. Incorporated since 1922, Granite (GVA) - Get Report is one of the largest diversified construction and construction materials companies in the United States as well as a full-suite provider in the transportation, water infrastructure and mineral exploration markets. Granite's Code of Conduct and strong Core Values guide the Company and its employees to uphold the highest ethical standards. In addition to being one of the World's Most Ethical Companies for eleven consecutive years, Granite is an industry leader in safety and an award-winning firm in quality and sustainability. For more information, visit the Granite website, and connect with Granite on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

About Granite Inliner

Granite Inliner is one of the nation's largest cured-in-place pipe and trenchless pipe providers, and offers sustainable pipeline rehabilitation services to both public and private sectors. Granite Inliner installs safe, cost-effective, and long-term solutions for aging water, wastewater and sewer infrastructure needs. In June 2018, they became a wholly-owned subsidiary of Granite Construction Incorporated.

About LiquiForce

LiquiForce is a leader in no-dig trenchless pipeline rehabilitation services for water and wastewater pipeline systems, and have offices in both Canada and the United States. Services include complete pipeline system inspection, assessment, rehabilitation and maintenance. In June 2018, LiquiForce became a wholly-owned subsidiary of Granite Construction Incorporated.

