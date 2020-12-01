Granite Awarded $39 Million Highway Widening Project In Southern California

Granite (NYSE:GVA) announced it has been awarded the State Route 74 Ortega Highway Widening Project by the California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) in Lake Elsinore, California.

To enhance the safety of this busy route between the cities of Lake Elsinore and San Juan Capistrano, this project will widen State Route 74 from Lake Elsinore to the Riverside County/Orange County line. Granite's scope of work includes the construction of widened shoulders and rumble strips in each direction, as well as increased super-elevations on the curves for added safety.

"This section of State Route 74, which connects Interstate 15 and Interstate 5, is narrow and winding, so the addition of shoulders and rumble strips will improve safety for the traveling public," said Granite Regional Vice President Brad Williams. "This project is an internal joint venture between our Desert Cities and South Coast regions, so each team brings their unique expertise to this partnership with Caltrans."

Construction is expected to begin in February 2021 and expected to conclude in June 2022.

About Granite

