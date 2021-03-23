Granite Announces Timing Of Earnings Release And Investor Conference Call

Granite Construction Incorporated (GVA) - Get Report will release fourth quarter and fiscal year 2020 financial results on Tuesday, March 30, 2021, before the market opens. The Company will host an investor conference call at 8:00 a.m. PT, Tuesday, March 30, 2021.

The Company invites investors to listen to a live audio webcast on its Investor Relations website, investor.graniteconstruction.com. The live call is available by calling 1-866-807-9684; international callers may dial 1-412-317-5415. An archive of the webcast will be available on the website approximately one hour after the call. A replay will be available after the live call through April 6, 2021, by calling 1-877-344-7529, replay access code 10153446; international callers may dial 1-412-317-0088.

About Granite

