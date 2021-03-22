Granite Announced As 2021 CIO 100 Award Winner

IDG's CIO has named Granite as a 2021 CIO 100 award winner. For more than 30 years, the CIO 100 awards have recognized innovative organizations around the world that exemplify the highest level of strategic and operational excellence in information...

The annual CIO 100 Awards celebrate 100 organizations and the teams within them that are using IT in innovative ways to deliver business value, whether by creating competitive advantage, optimizing business processes, enabling growth, or improving relationships with customers. The award is an acknowledged mark of enterprise excellence.

Granite's winning entry is based on their data strategy called Granite DataXchange (GDX). GDX is a bundle of tools, products, and services built and deployed over the past three years. It includes the data warehouse, tabular model, Power BI, and other tools, along with a Boomi integration layer that pulls it all together.

With GDX, Granite has empowered a financial transformation with automated reporting and dashboards, electronic invoicing which enabled a reduction in days sales outstanding (DSO), and an award-winning e-ticketing program.

"Despite the CIO label, this is a team award," commented Granite Chief Information Officer Malcolm Jack. "The entire IT organization has been working hard to mature, innovate, and elevate technology at Granite, and this award is recognition of success."

"This year's CIO 100 class demonstrates an amazing array of initiatives. Many helped their organizations thrive during the dark days of the coronavirus pandemic, whether by directly addressing new realities in health care or business or expediting digital adoption to adapt," said Anne McCrory, Group VP, Customer Experience & Operations, IDG Communications, Inc. "We are honored to showcase these achievements and the spirit behind them at this year's virtual CIO 100 Symposium & Awards in August."

Executives from the winning companies will be recognized virtually at the CIO 100 Symposium & Awards. Coverage of the 2021 CIO 100 award-winning projects will be available online at CIO.com in the weeks and months leading up to the event and in the summer issue of CIO's digital magazine.

About CIO

CIO focuses on attracting the highest concentration of enterprise CIOs and business technology executives with unparalleled peer insight and expertise on business strategy, innovation, and leadership. As organizations grow with digital transformation, CIO provides its readers with key insights on career development, including certifications, hiring practices and skills development. The award-winning CIO portfolio provides business technology leaders with analysis and insight on information technology trends and a keen understanding of IT's role in achieving business goals. CIO is published by IDG Communications, Inc. Company information is available at http://www.idg.com.

About Granite

Granite is America's Infrastructure Company™. Incorporated since 1922, Granite (GVA) - Get Report is one of the largest diversified construction and construction materials companies in the United States as well as a full-suite provider in the transportation, water infrastructure and mineral exploration markets. Granite's Code of Conduct and strong Core Values guide the Company and its employees to uphold the highest ethical standards. In addition to being one of the World's Most Ethical Companies for eleven consecutive years, Granite is an industry leader in safety and an award-winning firm in quality and sustainability. For more information, visit graniteconstruction.com, and connect with Granite on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

