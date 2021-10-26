Granite Alaska Region Receives Governor's Safety Award Of Excellence

The Alaska Safety Advisory Council has awarded Granite the Governor's Safety Award of Excellence for outstanding achievement in safety, health, and environment for 2020.

The Governor's Safety Award of Excellence is awarded to companies with sustained safety excellence and a commitment to continuous improvement. Awards are based on safety and environmental systems and performance metrics, reviewed from Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) safety data. This is the Alaska team's sixth time receiving this award in the last nine years.

"This award recognizes Granite's commitment to safety—a commitment to ensure everyone returns home safe and healthy at the end of the day," said Granite Regional Safety Manager Chris Rodriguez. "Our team continues to prove that our motto Safety By Choice is not an extra step in what we do, but rather is at the core of everything we do."

Granite congratulates each member of the Alaska Team, who all contributed to the efforts towards collective safety goals and whose work continues building upon a world-class safety culture, one day at a time.

For more information, visit akgshc.com/about.

About Granite

