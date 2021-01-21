GrandView Aviation To Extend Western Coverage At Centennial Airport

The company will open its sixth base with the addition of KAPA after a year of record growth for the charter operator.

BALTIMORE, Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GrandView Aviation, one of the nation's largest Phenom 300 charter operators, announced the addition of Colorado's Centennial Airport to the company's rapidly evolving list of bases. Beginning on February 1, 2021, GrandView will have a fleet of Phenom 300 aircraft ready to serve Denver area travel from their location at Signature Flight Support KAPA. The Denver launch is expected to mark the first of three new locations scheduled for GrandView's 2021 expansion plans.

In 2020, GrandView Aviation took delivery of five new Embraer Phenom 300s and added charter service bases in Atlanta and Scottsdale while experiencing a year of record growth and demand. The company is expecting to continue development of its geographical presence, fleet, and personnel this year to support its advancement as a nationwide operator. GrandView currently offers customers a fleet of ten Phenom 300s, a Sikorsky S76-D, and a Bell 407 GXi from six bases around the country.

"We're thrilled to open this new location in the heart of ski country - and the slopes are a great outdoor activity to maintain social distance," said Jessica Naor, Grandview Aviation COO. "We take the utmost care in protecting our passengers and crew by using electrostatic disinfection technology on our fleet, plus additional safety protocols like multiple temperature checks daily."

GrandView Aviation's ability to serve another region provides added value to customers who have enrolled in the company's popular Miles Program. Members of the program are able to earn miles on charter flights that can be redeemed for catering, flight credits, and other amenities. The program also offers utilization of GrandView's flexible cancelation policy and empty leg specials.

GrandView AviationGrandView Aviation operates a fleet of Phenom 300 charter jets and helicopters giving access to departure points across the United States from the company's bases in Baltimore, Chicago, Atlanta, Austin, Phoenix, and Denver. GrandView Aviation is a FAA Part 135 certificated aircraft operator & carries the elite Wyvern Wingman safety rating. For more information about GrandView Aviation, please visit www.flygv.com.

