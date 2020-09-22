Grand Sierra Resort And SAHARA Las Vegas Select Konami's SYNKROS As Their Exclusive Casino Management Systems Provider

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Konami Gaming, Inc. announced that its award-winning SYNKROS® has been named the exclusive casino management system of the Grand Sierra Resort and Casino Reno and SAHARA Las Vegas. Players will enjoy connected, single card rewards across locations. Grand Sierra Resort is the largest casino resort in Northern Nevada, with more than 1,300 slot games, 50 table games, and nearly 2,000 guest rooms. SAHARA Las Vegas is set to become the first Las Vegas Strip resort to go live with SYNKROS and Konami's Konetic Employee App™— driving catered rewards and convenience to guests across its 60,000 square foot gaming floor, five-star dining options and three hotel towers.

"SYNKROS was selected to power Grand Sierra Resort and SAHARA Las Vegas due to Konami's reputation for high system reliability, demonstrated desire for partnership, and clear commitment to helping our business succeed," said Christopher Abraham, senior vice president of marketing at Meruelo Gaming. "Working with Konami, our world-class gaming resorts have the assurance of a technology partner that truly understands our business and how each casino operates uniquely therein. Those details make a difference to us and our players."

With the upcoming SYNKROS launch, Grand Sierra Resort and SAHARA Las Vegas will utilize the same card system for the first time—granting seamless loyalty rewards for members across both destinations. Team members are also slated to benefit from the launch of SYNKROS' Konetic Employee App, with a slot dispatch module that empowers casino floor personnel to receive, manage, and respond to service calls through a secure mobile app. This technology and more are founded upon SYNKROS' unprecedented 99.99% system uptime and highly reliable system architecture, for long-term performance and scalability.

"We believe SYNKROS is the very best solution available. Konami's commitment to investing the time and attention to this business made our choice easy," said Abraham. "The resorts are excited to move forward with this great new system and partnership."

"Grand Sierra Resort and SAHARA Las Vegas are iconic Nevada resort destinations that we're thrilled to work alongside in driving new technology to the space, as is the case with the upcoming Konetic mobile launch," said Tom Jingoli, executive vice president & chief operating officer at Konami Gaming, Inc. "Both resorts have an energy, enthusiasm, and earned popular regard that Konami is proud to share in supporting."

Those interested in learning more about SYNKROS' award-winning product suite are encouraged to visit www.konamigaming.com.

About Grand Sierra Resort Located in the heart of the beautiful Reno-Tahoe region, Grand Sierra Resort (GSR) is an all-encompassing casino-resort with nearly 2,000 newly-renovated guest rooms and suites, 200,000 square feet of meeting and convention space, 1,400 slot machines, 50 table games, a poker room featuring seven tables and the Infinity High Limit Room. The destination's premier gaming property offers visitors a wide variety of amenities including the 2,500+ capacity, critically-acclaimed Grand Theatre, home to Reno-Tahoe's finest entertainment experience, exhilarating nightlife at the spectacular LEX Nightclub, more than a dozen delectable restaurant and dining choices including Charlie Palmer Steak and Lounge, a spa, branded retail shopping, a remarkable year-round outdoor pool and fire pit experience, Reno's largest outdoor ice skating rink, a two-screen cinema, a 50-lane bowling center, adrenaline-pumping rides and an aqua golf driving range. For more information, please visit grandsierraresort.com or to make reservations call 1-800-648-5080. For the latest and greatest news on GSR, find us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About SAHARA Las VegasSAHARA Las Vegas is an all-encompassing resort and casino with 1,615 guest rooms and suites in three distinctive towers - including the AAA® Four Diamond Alexandria Tower, more than 85,000 square feet of flexible meeting space, two rooftop pools and a collection of acclaimed restaurants, bars and entertainment venues. The inviting casino occupies 60,000 square feet and features approximately 600 of the latest slot and video poker machines, 50 classic table games, Infinity - a premium gaming lounge, and The Poker Room at SAHARA Las Vegas. An impressive selection of culinary and cocktail offerings include Bazaar Meat by José Andrés™, named "Best Restaurant in Nevada" by Business Insider; CASBAR Lounge; Bella Bistro; Uno Más; Northside Café & Chinese Kitchen; Beers And Bets; Prendi; The Tangier; Club 101; and more. Additionally, SAHARA Las Vegas houses a sports book operated by global gaming leader, William Hill. For more information about SAHARA Las Vegas, please visit saharalasvegas.com and stay connected on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

About Meruelo Gaming

Meruelo Gaming is a privately-held company providing consulting and business support services to hospitality and gaming companies.

About Konami Gaming, Inc.Konami Gaming, Inc. is a Las Vegas-based subsidiary of KONAMI HOLDINGS CORPORATION (TSE: 9766). The company is a leading designer and manufacturer of slot machines and casino management systems for the global gaming market. For more information about Konami Gaming, Inc. or the SYNKROS® gaming enterprise management system, please visit www.konamigaming.com .

