Grand Rapids Community College Selects PortalGuard To Secure Application And Data Access Across All Campuses

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. and WALL, N.J., Nov. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIO-key International, Inc. (BKYI) - Get BIO-key International, Inc. Report, an innovative provider of workforce and customer identity and access management (IAM) solutions featuring Identity-Bound Biometrics (IBB), today announced Grand Rapids Community College (GRCC) has selected its PortalGuard IAM solution to provide its users with strong authentication security and seamless access to mission-critical applications and data at its campuses located throughout western Michigan.

GRCC sought a replacement for its current SSO solution to improve user satisfaction by eliminating password fatigue, to allow users consistent access to all applications including PeopleSoft and Blackboard using a single set of credentials, and to strengthen security with multi-factor authentication (MFA) options. PortalGuard met GRCC IT team requirements such as assisting first-time users with onboarding, protecting against potential brute force attacks/failed sign-in attempts, and enhancing remote access security with adaptive authentication capabilities for off-campus login attempts. In addition, PortalGuard's ability to handle multiple security standards, support a high volume of users (400,000+), and connect to multiple user repositories were essential in GRCC's selection process.

"GRCC chose PortalGuard in a competitive bidding process due to significant security capabilities and value over other vendor solutions," said Mark Cochran, President of BIO-key - PortalGuard. "Organizations require a comprehensive IAM solution that will reduce risk, avoid IT infrastructure cost and complexity, accelerate digital transformation, and free up IT staff to focus on core business initiatives. Our customers are utilizing the PortalGuard IAM platform to strengthen security by eliminating risky password management practices and applying advanced adaptive authentication technology to reduce vulnerabilities and attack surfaces."

About BIO-key International, Inc. ( www.BIO-key.com )BIO-key has over two decades of expertise in providing authentication technology for thousands of organizations and millions of users and is revolutionizing authentication with biometric-centric, multi-factor identity and access management (IAM) solutions, including its PortalGuard IAM solution, that provides convenient and secure access to devices, information, applications, and high-value transactions. BIO-key's patented software and hardware solutions, with industry-leading biometric capabilities, enable large-scale on-premises and cloud-based Identity-as-a-Service (IDaaS) solutions, as well as customized enterprise solutions.

BIO-key Safe Harbor StatementAll statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical facts are "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "Act"). The words "estimate," "project," "intends," "expects," "anticipates," "believes," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are made based on management's beliefs, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the Act. These statements are not guarantees of future performance or events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those included within or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, our history of losses and limited revenue; our ability to raise additional capital; our ability to protect our intellectual property; changes in business conditions; changes in our sales strategy and product development plans; changes in the marketplace; continued services of our executive management team; security breaches; competition in the biometric technology industry; market acceptance of biometric products generally and our products under development; the duration and severity of the current coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic and its effect on our business operations, sales cycles, personnel, and the geographic markets in which we operate; delays in the development of products and statements of assumption underlying any of the foregoing as well as other factors set forth under the caption see "Risk Factors'' in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to disclose any revision to these forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Additionally, there may be other factors of which the Company is not currently aware that may affect matters discussed in forward-looking statements and may also cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed. In particular, the consequences of the coronavirus outbreak to economic conditions and the industry in general and the financial position and operating results of our Company, in particular, have been material, are changing rapidly, and cannot be predicted.

