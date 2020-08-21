GRAND OPENING: The Spot Gourmet Is Back With A Special New Addition - The Lime Truck Food (TLT Food)

The Spot Gourmet, with The Lime Truck Food (TLT Food), is proudly launching with a super special Grand Re-Opening Event, Saturday, August 22, 2020 and a HUGE 200 MEAL GIVEAWAY. Starting at 12:30 PM 'till we run out!

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- For those in the hospitality business, pandemics and civil unrest can usher in some really tough times. With so much on the line, an organization has to decide whether they want to crumble, cut their losses, or persevere and set out to become stronger than ever. The Spot Gourmet Owner, and Celebrity Chef, Daniel Shemtob, chose the latter.

Daniel has multiple amazing food and catering concepts under his wing, but, he feels, just as importantly, he has a staff of amazing individuals creating experiences through hospitality that allow for human connectivity for locals in times of actual distancing.

"When it came to Glendale, we had this amazing commissary which helped service our The Lime Truck food trucks, our TLT Food restaurants, and our catering companies (The Spot Gourmet & FoodInk), which has been closed to the public for the past seven years. Although most would think a pandemic is not the ideal time to reinvest in a business and reopen to the public, I really wanted to make sure my staff - part of my family, had an amazing place to bring their talents back, make delicious food, and remember what F & B hospitality is all about."

Serving a vast selection of specialties from over a decade of The Spot Gourmet and TLT Food hits, we are offering pickup & delivery, as well as some indoor & outdoor seating along the front of the cafe. We use natural proteins, only the best produce, and, as always, feature scratch-made items. Whether choosing our perfectly cooked Lemon Artichoke Half Chicken or Crispy Hand Cut Potato Wedges with Cajun Aioli from the Spot Gourmet, or a classic Seared Ahi Taco or Sweet and Spicy Steak Fry Burrito off The Lime Truck Food menu, all will be available at our Glendale location. We are a family of Chefs, working hard to preserve chef-driven menus that seem to have been lost in a modern food-world of gimmicks and online ordering.

The Spot Gourmet, with The Lime Truck Food (TLT Food), is proudly launching with a Grand Re-Opening Event, Saturday, August 22, 2020, with a 200 MEAL GIVEAWAY. Starting at 12:30 PM, we invite all our Glendale & Burbank neighbors to come through and get a complimentary meal on us! No purchase required, although you might be inspired to pick up dinner for the family!

Both The Spot Gourmet and The Lime Truck Food are open from 10:30 AM to 8:30 PM Tues-Sun. 1936 W Glenoaks Blvd, Glendale, CA 91201 (818) 861-7335 - thespotgourmet.com - tltfood.com - thelimetruckfood.com

TLT Food also has locations in Westwood, CA & Irvine, CA.

Related Images

the-spot-gourmet.png The Spot Gourmet American Restaurant, Catering, Delivery, Take Out - Glendale, CA

Related Links

The Spot Gourmet

TLT Food (The Lime Truck Food)

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/grand-opening-the-spot-gourmet-is-back-with-a-special-new-addition---the-lime-truck-food-tlt-food-301116085.html

SOURCE The Spot Gourmet