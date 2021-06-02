Grand Opening Saturday: U-Haul Introduces Newest Store In Erie

ERIE, Pa., June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- U-Haul ® is hosting a grand-opening event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday to unveil its newest retail and indoor self-storage facility at U-Haul Moving & Storage at Peach Street Marketplace at 2255 Downs Drive.

U-Haul is partnering with HAPPI 92.7 Radio for the Spring into Summer HAPPI Home Update, with the winner being revealed during the grand opening. All finalists will be in attendance.

The winner will receive one year of free storage at U-Haul at Peach Street Marketplace and a deluxe U-Haul grill set as part of a prize package totaling more than $12,000. For more details, visit the contest page at happi927.com.

Event attendees can also enjoy local food trucks, store giveaways and a tour of the new facility. HAPPI 92.7 will have a DJ on site. The ribbon-cutting ceremony will be at 11 a.m., followed by an exciting twist on the winner reveal.

"This will be a fun family event for the community, and a memorable day for one lucky winner who will get a year of free self-storage at this beautiful U-Haul center," said Ean Livingood, U-Haul Company of Northwestern Pennsylvania president. "We invite folks to stop by June 5, see all that we have to offer and enjoy the festivities."

The 55,805-square-foot store includes 748 indoor self-storage units with climate-control options and high-tech security features at affordable price points. Customers can take advantage of U-Haul Remote 24/7 ® access; drive-in load/unload areas; ADA accessible units; free use of utility carts; U-Box® portable moving and storage containers; U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 ®; a spacious retail showroom with boxes and moving supplies; and much more.

"This facility at Peach Street and Interstate 90 is one of three new U-Haul stores in Erie," added Livingood. "We're investing in this community through our Company-owned facilities, and we invite local small businesses to supplement their income and grow their operations through the U-Haul neighborhood dealer program. We currently have four dealers in Erie helping us meet the community's moving needs and are looking for more. We're setting the standard for other companies who are willing to follow our lead."

Contact U-Haul Moving & Storage at Peach Street Marketplace at (814) 866-5053 or stop by to visit general manager Bruce Mackall and his team. Hours of operation are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday and Sunday; and 7 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday. Reserve equipment at uhaul.com or contact Reservations at 1-800-GO-UHAUL.

Mackall plans to hire at least 10 additional Team Members to staff the facility. U-Haul will look to hire locally to support job growth within the Erie community. U-Haul, honored as a "Best for Vets 2020" leading veteran-friendly employer by The Military Times, actively recruits veterans and gives them preference in the hiring process. Find U-Haul careers at uhauljobs.com.

U-Haul is also assisting independent storage companies in Erie and other markets through the U-Haul Self-Storage Affiliate program, offering a fully integrated business platform and uhaul.com listing. Visit webselfstorage.com for additional details and a free demo.

As an essential service provider, U-Haul continues to serve communities during the COVID-19 recovery while offering contactless business programs and enhanced cleaning protocols, including added steps for sanitizing equipment between customer transactions. U-Haul products are used daily by First Responders; delivery companies bringing needed supplies to people's homes; small businesses trying to remain afloat; college students; and many other dependent groups, in addition to the do-it-yourself household mover.

Since 1945, U-Haul has been the No. 1 choice of do-it-yourself movers, with a network of 22,000 locations across all 50 states and 10 Canadian provinces.

