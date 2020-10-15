Grand Opening: Final Phase At Golf Course Community In Las Vegas, NV

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc., a top 10 national homebuilder, is excited to announce the Grand Opening of Sanctuary at Rhodes Ranch—a resort-style gated community in southwest Las Vegas with 30 homesites, including golf course lots. Sanctuary represents the final opportunity for new homes at the celebrated Rhodes Ranch development, which boasts a recreation center, clubhouse, water park, and access to Rhodes Ranch Golf Club. Interested buyers and agents are invited to tour the model home, explore amenities and learn about the community's versatile lineup of single-family floor plans.

Learn more at www.CenturyCommunities.com/SanctuaryLV.

"We're thrilled to be the last homebuilder at Rhodes Ranch, providing the final opportunity to enjoy a beautiful new home at this popular development, with exceptional amenities right at your doorstep," said Robb Beville, Nevada Division President. "This Grand Opening period is a fantastic time to find the perfect floor plan and get in while homesites are still available."

COMMUNITY HIGHLIGHTS

New single-family homes from the mid $400s

Single- and two-story floor plans with contemporary finishes and incredible included features

3 to 6 bedrooms, 2-bay garages, up to 3,609 square feet

Casita options (select plans)

Community amenities include a clubhouse, recreation center, Fun Zone Water Park, and access to Rhodes Ranch Golf Club

Close proximity to the 215 Beltway and Las Vegas Strip

Location: 7 Rancho Maria Street, Las Vegas, NV 89148

For more information, call 702.936.3020.

