Grand Opening Celebration Of Motto Mortgage Cooperation

ATLANTA, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Motto Mortgage, an innovative mortgage brokerage franchise focused on transparency and compliance, has a new office in Georgia. Motto Mortgage Cooperation is now open in Marietta and serving all markets throughout the Peach State.

Motto Mortgage Cooperation will hold a grand opening celebration on Tuesday, August 10 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 1509 Johnson Ferry Rd, Marietta, GA 30062. The celebration will also include Atlanta's own Let's Taco 'Bout It taco truck. Real estate professionals in the area including real estate agents, closing attorneys, insurance agents, investors, CPAs, and anyone with an interest in real estate networking is invited to join us for a taco lunch. Please consider bringing a non-perishable food item to donate to our local food pantry as we kick off our partnership with Motto Mortgage Mission Against Hunger.

Established by Jeni Lang with more than 15 years of experience in real estate, Motto Mortgage Cooperation is a customer-first, full-service mortgage brokerage.

"I'd love to see everyone at our celebration on August 10, and have a chance to personally introduce Motto Mortgage Cooperation to our East Cobb community," said Lang. Motto Mortgage Cooperation offers an advantageous alternative to the traditional mortgage bankers currently operating in the greater Atlanta area. "We provide the scope, scale and support of a large retail lender, while offering the flexibility, autonomy and exceptional service of a local mortgage broker." She continued, "The Motto Mortgage Mission Against Hunger program where we will donate non-perishable food items to our local food pantry, is an example of how we intend to serve our local community."

Loan originators in the Motto Mortgage network have access to competitive loans from various national wholesale lenders, and we work hard to give homebuyers choices - because no loan is one-size-fits-all. A digital mortgage experience is available for borrowers who would prefer to conduct business remotely. Motto Mortgage Cooperation can also assist with alternative residential loan products to help self-employed individuals qualify for a new home and help investors grow their real estate flip or rental business.

Lang will also serve as the broker and mortgage loan originator for the office. With 15 years of experience, Jeni Lang is a mortgage expert and takes great satisfaction helping homebuyers achieve the "American dream" of homeownership.

For more information about the grand opening celebration, please contact Motto Mortgage Cooperation at 470-575-4175. The event is open to all members of the community.

Each Motto Mortgage franchise is independently owned, operated, and licensed.

About Motto Mortgage Cooperation:Motto Mortgage Cooperation (OFFICE NMLS # 2100715) is a locally owned and operated full-service mortgage brokerage serving all of Georgia, located at 1509 Johnson Ferry Road, Suite T1, Marietta, GA 30062. To learn more, please visit https://www.mottomortgage.com/offices/cooperation-marietta/ or call 470-575-4175. Jeni Lang (NMLS: 2058556)

