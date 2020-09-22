Grand Opening: Avenida Naperville Redefines The Art Of Living For Adults 62

NAPERVILLE, Ill., Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Avenida Naperville announces the official grand opening of its new resort-inspired 62+ active-adult community. Located near downtown Naperville, Avenida Naperville provides an active, social, and empowering lifestyle with 146 beautifully crafted boutique apartment homes available for one-year leases. This exclusive new community is designed with luxury and space in mind, combined with activities and programs that put wellness and togetherness in daily rotation.

"We opened Avenida Naperville to meet the needs of the many adults that, as they get older, desire a smaller, maintenance-free home without having to sacrifice their independence," says Executive Director Michele Clemen. "The location offers easy access to the incredible cultural amenities of downtown Naperville and a short train ride to Chicago, serving like-minded individuals seeking a more active-lifestyle together within the Avenida community."

Initially welcoming its first residents in February, Avenida Naperville postponed the grand opening celebration to protect the health and wellness of all residents and staff in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. The community encourages active-adult living with curated programs that nurture physical, mental, and emotional well-being. Avenida has implemented protocols that put everyone's well-being as the top priority.

Highlights include:

BOUTIQUE APARTMENT HOMES: The property includes 146 apartment homes centered around an activity courtyard and a garden courtyard highlighting the iconic heart sculpture by M. L. Duffy. Intended to be representative of charming historic neighborhoods, residents can choose from nine different floor plans featuring one or two bedrooms. Each unit offers a private balcony or patio, spacious master bedrooms, stainless-steel appliances, quartz countertops, luxury flooring and individual washer/dryer. Built by one of the most respected general contractors, McShane Construction, the community includes many energy conserving components.

: The neighborhood is known as the home of Nike Park and Cress Creek Country Club. is just minutes away and offers one-of-a-kind shopping, local restaurants, and the Metra train line for easy access to downtown . LUXURY AMENITIES: Highlighted by a grand Porte Cochère entry, the resort-style amenities and indoor and outdoor spaces are available to all residents including a fully-equipped fitness studio, luxurious clubhouse with a bistro, yoga studio, theater, library, elegant private dining room, card room, and creative arts studio. Residents can venture outdoors to enjoy spacious courtyards that feature a swimming pool and spa, barbeque and dining areas, game lawn, fire pit, and yoga lawn.

Daily life at Avenida Naperville centers around resident enrichment programs built around physical, mental, and emotional well-being, and designed to self-empower each resident. Each class or activity is led by experts and sometimes fellow residents and follows the Five-To-Thrive commitment: live life, live confidently, live in motion, live connected and live and learn. Daily activities range from cooking demos, financial planning, meditation, art classes, water aerobics, chair aerobics, dance classes, movie nights, and more. COVID-19 WELLNESS: The health and wellness of residents and staff are the top priority. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Avenida Naperville has strict guidelines in place including increased cleaning and sanitization and ensures social activities are properly distanced. Also, all outside guests are required to sign-in and wear masks for the duration of their visit, as well as have their temperature checked and complete a screening questionnaire before entering the premises.

Avenida Naperville's Executive Director Michele Clemen shares "having worked in Senior Living for nearly 20 years, I have met so many wonderful people with fascinating stories; inventors, war heroes, pioneers of industry as well as those that have helped shape the way Naperville looks today. I am fortunate to have had a part in helping our residents make the decision to move from their beloved homes into this beautiful new community. I get to come to work each day in their home."

ABOUT AVENIDA NAPERVILLEAvenida Naperville is a first-of-its-kind active adult 62+ residential club in the greater Chicagoland area designed with wellness and togetherness in mind within a resort-inspired community. The facility is crafted with 146 luxurious and spacious boutique apartment homes in charming two-and three-story buildings. The elegant residence is carefully designed to promote a self-empowering lifestyle enriched by the principles of physical, mental and emotional well-being. Opened in February 2020, Avenida Naperville puts community and well-being at the forefront to showcase an engaging senior-living environment unlike any other in the area. A virtual tour of Avenida Naperville is available here. For more information, please visit http://www.avenidanaperville.com or call 630-995-3173.

