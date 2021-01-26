Grand Hyatt Baha Mar, The Bahamas (Photo: Business Wire)

Driven by Hyatt's purpose of care and to support the wellbeing of guests, World of Hyatt members and customers, Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) announced today that all 19 Hyatt resorts in Latin America have arranged for complimentary on-property...

Driven by Hyatt's purpose of care and to support the wellbeing of guests, World of Hyatt members and customers, Hyatt Hotels Corporation (H) - Get Report announced today that all 19 Hyatt resorts in Latin America have arranged for complimentary on-property COVID-19 testing through May 31, 2021, for guests traveling to the U.S. This is valid for up to two registered guests per guestroom per stay at 19 participating resorts in Mexico, Costa Rica, the Caribbean, and South America. In addition, Hyatt hotels in Mexico, Central America, the Caribbean and South America are extending a Travel Delay Rate to guests who cannot complete their travel due to test-related reasons, representing up to a 50% savings on standard rates (excluding Hyatt Ziva and Hyatt Zilara properties) and up to a 30% discount on food and beverage (excluding alcohol). These special offers serve as an extension of Hyatt's Global Care & Cleanliness Commitment, which enhances operational practices at Hyatt hotels during the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond, with guest and colleague wellbeing as a top priority.

"Everything we do is grounded in listening and fueled by care. Our new complimentary COVID-19 testing and Travel Delay Rate provide travelers with added confidence, peace of mind and convenience when staying at or considering travel to Hyatt properties in Latin America," said Mark Vondrasek, Chief Commercial Officer, Hyatt. "We are leading with safety first and wellbeing always with creative, innovative solutions and look forward to expanding testing options to more Hyatt guests and hotels across the Americas and globally in the near future."

Safety First: Complimentary On-Property COVID-19 Testing

Following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) expanded requirements for a negative COVID-19 test to all air passengers entering the United States within the three days before their flight to the U.S. departs, all 19 Hyatt resorts in Mexico, Costa Rica, the Caribbean and South America have arranged for a complimentary COVID-19 test for up to two registered guests per guestroom per stay through May 31, 2021, for guests traveling to the U.S. Complimentary rapid antigen or RT-PCT testing options (both approved testing per CDC guidelines) and minimum length of stay requirements vary by property. Guests may purchase additional on-property tests for a fee, which varies per property. Guests can visit hyatt.com/covid-19 for a list of participating resorts.

Wellbeing Always: Travel Delay Rate

To further care for any guest who is required to extend their stay due to a delay in testing or test results or a positive test result prior to their return flight, Hyatt hotels and resorts across Mexico, Central America, the Caribbean and South America will offer a special Travel Delay Rate, extending a 50% and 25% savings on standard rates at full service and select service hotels, respectively, as well as up to a 30% discount on their food and beverage at the hotel (excluding alcohol). The rate is valid for stays up to 14 nights, no minimum length of stay is required at this time and guests must book with hotel directly while on property. This offer is not valid at Hyatt Ziva and Hyatt Zilara properties.

All Hyatt hotels will work with local health authorities and follow local guidelines to make arrangements for guests who may be required to self-isolate after their COVID-19 test, either by accommodating guests on property or a local quarantine center. Guidelines and services vary by destination.

To learn more about on-property COVID-19 testing options and the Travel Delay Rate, guests may contact the Hyatt Global Contact Center at 800-323-7249 or their hotel directly.

For more details regarding the CDC's latest order, please visit cdc.gov/coronavirus.

Hyatt's multi-layered Global Care & Cleanliness Commitment further enhances its operational guidance and resources around colleague and guest safety and peace of mind. More information on Hyatt's commitment can be found here: hyatt.com/care-and-cleanliness.

Terms & Conditions:

Complimentary rapid antigen or RT-PCR testing only applies to guests at participating hotels through May 31, 2021 who are departing for the U.S . A complimentary rapid antigen test or RT-PCR (based on location) will be offered for each guest up to two (2) registered guests per guestroom per stay, on direct and third-party bookings . Tests must be conducted during a stay at a participating hotel, and no refund or credit will be issued for unused tests. Guest may be required to establish test results and show proof of travel plans. Concessions to the minimum stay requirements for large groups/weddings are at the discretion of resort. Testing offer not valid for guests traveling to other locations and subject to terms and conditions disclosed at time of booking.

Travel Delay Rate valid in connection with extending both direct and third-party bookings and will be based on prevailing rate at time of reservation extension. Rate must be booked on-property due to a delay in testing or test results or a positive test during stay and prior to departure. Guest may be required to establish test results and show proof of interrupted travel plans. Valid at all Hyatt hotels in Mexico, Central America, the Caribbean and South America, excluding Hyatt Ziva and Hyatt Zilara resorts. Rate may only be booked by a guest during a stay. Participating hotels reserve the right to change Travel Delay Rate to the then-current Hyatt Daily Rate in the event of fraud, abuse or misuse of the Travel Delay Rate.

Offers may be modified or withdrawn at any time without notice for any reason, including if the CDC modifies its testing requirements.

Offers subject to availability and void where prohibited by law.

