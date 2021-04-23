Gran Tierra Energy Inc. Provides Release Date For Its 2021 First Quarter Results And Details Of Virtual Annual Meeting Of Stockholders

CALGARY, Alberta, April 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gran Tierra Energy Inc. ("Gran Tierra" or the "Company") (NYSE American:GTE) (TSX:GTE) (LSE:GTE) announces that the Company will release its 2021 first quarter financial and operating results on Tuesday...

CALGARY, Alberta, April 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gran Tierra Energy Inc. ("Gran Tierra" or the "Company") (NYSE American:GTE) (TSX:GTE) (LSE:GTE) announces that the Company will release its 2021 first quarter financial and operating results on Tuesday May 4, 2021, post-market, and provides the following information regarding the Company's Annual Meeting of Stockholders.

Gran Tierra's 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders will be held virtually on Wednesday, May 5, 2021 at 1:30 p.m. (Mountain Time). In light of the COVID-19 pandemic and to mitigate the risks to the health and safety of our community, stockholders and employees, Gran Tierra will be holding its annual meeting in a virtual-only format by way of webcast and no physical or in-person meeting will be held.

How to Participate in the Virtual Annual Meeting

To access the virtual meeting, please go to www.meetingcenter.io/296994452. We recommend that you log in 15 minutes before the Annual Meeting starts. To log into the Annual Meeting you will have the option to join as a "Guest" or join as a "Shareholder". If you join as a "Shareholder," you will be able to vote your shares and ask questions during the Annual Meeting. In order to join as a "Shareholder," you are required to have the password and your control number. The password for the meeting is GTRE2021 and the control number can be found on the form of proxy or notice. Guests and non-registered (beneficial) shareholders who have not duly appointed themselves as proxyholder will be able to attend the Annual Meeting at the link above by providing the guest login information but will not be able to vote or ask questions at the meeting.

Full details on how to vote, change or revoke a vote, appoint a proxyholder, attend the virtual Annual Meeting, ask questions and other general proxy matters are available in the proxy statement dated March 25, 2021 available on the Company's website or the sec.gov website.

Whether or not you plan to attend the Annual Meeting, we urge you to vote and submit your proxy in advance of the Annual Meeting by one of the methods described in the proxy materials for the Annual Meeting.

About Gran Tierra Energy Inc.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. is an international oil and gas exploration and production company, headquartered in Calgary, Canada, incorporated in the United States, trading on the NYSE American (GTE), the Toronto Stock Exchange (GTE) and the London Stock Exchange (GTE), and operating in South America. Gran Tierra has interests in producing and prospective properties in Colombia and prospective properties in Ecuador. The Company's strategy is focused on establishing a portfolio of producing properties, plus production enhancement and exploration opportunities, to provide a base for future growth.

Gran Tierra's Securities and Exchange Commission filings are available on the Securities and Exchange Commission website at http://www.sec.gov, and Gran Tierra's reports filed with the Canadian Securities Administrators are available on SEDAR at http://www.sedar.com.

Contact Information

For investor and media inquiries please contact:

Gary GuidryPresident & Chief Executive Officer

Ryan EllsonExecutive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

Rodger TrimbleVice President, Investor Relations

+1-403-265-3221

info@grantierra.com