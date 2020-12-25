Grammy Nominated, Multiplatinum Producer "Khao" Partners With Tech Company To Create Christmas Album For Families To Engage Amid Covid-19

ATLANTA, Dec. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- While many families are forced to celebrate the upcoming Christmas holiday apart, Grammy nominated, multi-platinum producer, "Khao" has partnered with the technology company, "Memik" to create a Christmas album for...

ATLANTA, Dec. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- While many families are forced to celebrate the upcoming Christmas holiday apart, Grammy nominated, multi-platinum producer, "Khao" has partnered with the technology company, "Memik" to create a Christmas album for families to engage during the holiday season, despite social distancing guidelines amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

The app includes preset songs and features several from the newly released album "Christmas Lit", an album created and produced by "Khao", and in collaboration with various artists, to bring feel good, uplifting vibes back

"When we think of Christmas music, we often hear the same songs, but I wanted to bring something new, that would be fun, family friendly, and give people an overall good feeling, considering the millions of individuals suffering from pandemic depression.", states Khao.

"Memik" is a challenging dance app featuring Augmented Reality (AR). With "Memik", users can dance with their favorite character to their favorite song from the preset selection of songs, in any surrounding. Users can create shareable moments in the kitchen, in the park, and even in the mall.

The partnership has garnered the engagement of roughly 30 of the largest influencers to create and share along with their combined tens of millions of followers from other social media platforms such as Tik-Tok, Instagram, YouTube and Facebook.

Users can join the App Challenge, create their own dance and share with their friends at:

https://www.memikapp.com/memik-challenge/,

"Memik" is available for download across all Apple devices:

https://apps.apple.com/us/app/memik/id1504122186

For more information on the "Memik" app, please visit: https://www.memikapp.com/memik-influencers/

Download the "Christmas lit" album at https://ffm.to/xmaslit

PRLog ID: www.prlog.org/12851911

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/grammy-nominated-multiplatinum-producer-khao-partners-with-tech-company-to-create-christmas-album-for-families-to-engage-amid-covid-19-301198472.html

SOURCE Khao Music Group