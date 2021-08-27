Grammy-Award Winning Artist Anthony Hamilton Will Perform Live On August 28 For The His Love Is Amazing Movement Community Appreciation Event

BATON ROUGE, La., Aug. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The HIS LOVE IS AMAZING (HLIA) Movement, an initiative started by Apostle Mardia M. Scott, lead Pastor of Law of Life Ministries International, will host a community appreciation event on Saturday, August 28 at 7:00 p.m., featuring a special performance by Grammy-Award-winning singer, Anthony Hamilton. This event will take place at the newly opened 70805 Conversion Center, located at 5339 Choctaw Drive.

The event will serve to jumpstart the national HLIA campaign. It will prove to be an exciting and unforgettable evening of celebration and appreciation for those who have supported the movement since its inception, thereby demonstrating just how amazing God's love is for all people, using the Biblical text John 3:16 as the paramount, guiding principle.

"This event is all about coming together and celebrating the agape love of God here at our 70805 Conversion Center," says Scott. "We are here to serve and to declare that 'His Love Is Amazing.'"

The HLIA campaign will rely on the support of influential Brand Disciples from across the country to help disseminate the message of unconditional love and acceptance. Kardell Thomas, Offensive Lineman of LSU Football, will serve as the movement's first official Brand Disciple. Kardell Thomas has partnered with the HLIA Movement to help spread and remind the sports community of God's Amazing Love, enveloped and embodied in John 3:16, under the leadership and guidance of former NBA 4th overall draft pick Tyrus Thomas, Co-Founder of Trained To Geaux Management. Kardell Thomas has recently signed with Trained To Geaux Mgmt, where mentor Tyrus Thomas will help shelter and shield the younger Kardell Thomas as they team up to navigate the many opportunities and pitfalls of the new NIL allowances.

"I owe the life and industry lessons my exposure and experience taught me to him and every athletic generation that follows," explains Tyrus Thomas. "Nothing is ever what it seems, and empirical guidance is what these young male and female athletes need the most at this critical stage of their lives and athletic careers. I'm here for it, and in service to them, to ensure that they don't make the same mistakes I made as both an LSU and NBA professional athlete, starting with either introducing or reminding them of the very foundation upon which my sanity and success has survived--my faith in John 3:16."

"Words cannot describe how grateful I am to stand in brotherhood and partnership with Pastor Mardia Scott and Tyrus Thomas to declare the amazing love of God," contends Kardell Thomas. "My parents prayed for this day, and there's no greater deed in life than to acknowledge and accept by faith God's amazing love demonstrated to the world in John 3:16. Trained To Geaux Management has already set the standard and the tone, conditioning me to be humble while yet remaining hungry for greater degrees of humility. I'm just thankful to be seated among such great company. Thank God, Pastor Scott and my fellow tiger Tyrus Thomas for believing in me."

"I wanted to collaborate with souls like Grammy Award-winning artist Anthony Hamilton, NBA retiree Tyrus Thomas and NFL prospect Kardell Thomas to accent the humble beginnings from which each of them came, and have since overcome, and to demonstrate that the amazing love of God is all-encompassing and inclusive and that the sacrifice of John 3:16 was not and will not be in vain, evidenced in these distinguished gentlemen and the souls that will be saved in and outside of the 70805 zip code in Baton Rouge," says Scott.

Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. This event is free to the public, and organizers will enforce strict adherence to CDC guidelines regarding the ongoing COVID-19 health crisis; masks are required, and social distancing is strongly encouraged. To learn more information or to register for the event, visit hisloveisamazing.com. For all media inquiries and interview requests, contact Jameka Whitten at 704.965.3297 or via email at 317396@email4pr.com.

About The HIS LOVE IS AMAZING MovementThe HIS LOVE IS AMAZING (HLIA) Movement is an initiative that Apostle Mardia M. Scott, the pastor of Law of Life Ministries International, accelerated in 2020 at the height of the pandemic. The movement aims to reach the often underrepresented and underserved communities, including those living in poverty and other disenfranchised groups. One of the primary goals is to have one million people wearing HLIA shirts on January 1, 2022, to promote God's love. Proceeds from the campaign will fund community-based programs for at-risk youth, the formerly incarcerated population, and the homeless across the country. www.hisloveisamazing.com

