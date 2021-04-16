Graham Holdings Company To Webcast Annual Meeting Of Shareholders

Graham Holdings Company (NYSE:GHC) announced today that in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company will hold its 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders via webcast rather than an in-person meeting.

Shareholders of record on March 17, 2021 can access the live webcast of the Annual Meeting on the day of the meeting by logging in at www.meetingcenter.io/243294754 using their control number and the password "GHC2021". The 15-digit control number is located on the proxy card, voting instruction form or notice previously received. Shareholders may also vote by one of the means described in the proxy materials distributed on March 25, 2021.

Most shareholders who hold shares through a brokerage firm, bank or other entity will be able to fully participate during the Annual Meeting by using the control number on their voting instruction form and the password "GHC2021". This option is provided as a convenience to such beneficial holders, and there is no guarantee that this option will be available for every type of beneficial holder. Shareholders who hold shares through a brokerage firm, bank or other entity are advised to provide their voting instructions to these firms and register in advance to participate in the Annual Meeting no later than May 3, 2021. To register, shareholders must submit proof of proxy power (legal proxy) reflecting ownership of Graham Holdings Company stock along with their name and email address to Computershare. Proof of legal proxy may be submitted either by forwarding an email from the shareholder's broker or by attaching an image of the legal proxy. Requests for registration should be directed to Computershare at legalproxy@computershare.com, labeled as "Legal Proxy" and must be received no later than 11:00 p.m. (EDT) on or before May 3, 2021 .A registration confirmation email from Computershare will be sent to shareholders.

Participants in one of the Company's 401(k) plans with Graham Holdings Company Class B Common Stock allocated to their account(s) (the Savings Plan for Graham Holdings Company, the Kaplan, Inc. Tax Deferred Savings Plan for Salaried Employees and the Kaplan, Inc. Tax Deferred Savings Plan for Hourly Employees) may join the Annual Meeting but must vote by providing voting directions to the plan trustee no later than 11:00 p.m. (EDT) on May 3, 2021.

Shareholders and plan participants may submit questions in advance of the Annual Meeting via www.ghco.com or during the webcast at www.meetingcenter.io/243294754.

