Graham Holdings Company Completes Sale Of Megaphone To Spotify

Graham Holdings Company (GHC) - Get Report announced today that it has completed the sale of Megaphone to Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) - Get Report. Megaphone is a podcast technology company that provides hosting and ad-insertion capabilities for publishers and targeted ad sales for brand partners.

