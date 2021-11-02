Graham Holdings Company Announces Virtual Investor Day

Graham Holdings Company (GHC) - Get Graham Holdings Co. Report announced today that it will hold a virtual Investor Day on Thursday, December 9, 2021.

The live webcast will be held from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time (ET), and will include audio and presentation slides. There will be a discussion of the Company's operations and financials, and feature presentations from the Graham Holdings management team. Registration is required. Please visit the Company's website at https://www.ghco.com to access registration and event information, and to submit questions.

Interested parties unable to participate in the live webcast will be able to view and listen to an archived recording, which will be available at www.ghco.com/speeches shortly following the conclusion of the event.

About Graham Holdings:

Graham Holdings Company (GHC) - Get Graham Holdings Co. Report is a diversified holding company whose principal operations include educational services; television broadcasting; online, print, podcast, and local TV news; home health and hospice care; custom manufacturing; automotive; restaurant venues; custom framing; and, consumer internet services. The Company owns Kaplan, a global diversified education services leader; Graham Media Group (WDIV-Detroit, KPRC-Houston, WKMG-Orlando, KSAT-San Antonio, WJXT-Jacksonville, WCWJ-Jacksonville, WSLS-Roanoke); The Slate Group; Foreign Policy and Pinna. The Company also owns Code3 (formerly SocialCode) and Decile, leading social marketing solutions companies; Graham Healthcare Group, home health and hospice providers; Dekko, a manufacturer of electrical solutions for applications of workspace power solutions, architectural lighting, electrical components and assemblies; Hoover Treated Wood Products, a manufacturer of pressure impregnated kiln-dried lumber and plywood products for fire retardant and preservative applications; Joyce/Dayton Corp., a manufacturer of screw jacks, linear actuators and lifting systems; and, Forney Corporation, a manufacturer of burners, igniters, dampers and controls for combustion processes in electric utility and industrial applications. Additionally, the Company owns Lexus of Rockville, Honda of Tysons Corner, and Jeep of Bethesda; Clyde's Restaurant Group (CRG), restaurant and entertainment venues in the Washington, DC metropolitan area; Framebridge, a custom framing service company; Leaf Group, a consumer internet company in large and growing lifestyle categories, including fitness and wellness; and, CyberVista, a cybersecurity training and workforce development company.

