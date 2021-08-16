Graham Corporation To Present Virtually And Host 1x1 Investor Meetings At The 12th Annual Midwest IDEAS Investor Conference On August 26, 2021

Graham Corporation (NYSE: GHM), a global business that designs, manufactures and sells critical equipment for the defense, energy and chemical/petrochemical industries, today announced that Daniel J.

Graham Corporation (GHM) - Get Report, a global business that designs, manufactures and sells critical equipment for the defense, energy and chemical/petrochemical industries, today announced that Daniel J. Thoren, President and Chief Operating Officer, and Jeffrey F. Glajch, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the virtual 12 th Annual Midwest IDEAS Investor Conference on August 26, 2021.

The virtual webcast of Graham's presentation will be available starting at 8:00 AM Eastern Time on August 25, 2021 on the Midwest IDEAS conference website at www.IDEASconferences.com and in the investor relations section of the Company's website at www.graham-mfg.com. The presentation will be available for 90 days following the conference.

ABOUT GRAHAM CORPORATION

Graham is a global business that designs, manufactures and sells critical, highly-engineered equipment for the defense, energy, chemical/petrochemical, aerospace/space, medical, and technology industries. The Company's Graham and Barber-Nichols' global brands are built upon world-renowned engineering expertise in vacuum and heat transfer, cryogenics, and turbomachinery technologies, as well as the Company's responsive and flexible service and unsurpassed quality.

Graham routinely posts news and other important information on its website, www.graham-mfg.com, where additional comprehensive information on the Company can be found. Additional information on its Barber-Nichols' brand can be found at www.barber-nichol.com.

