Graham Corporation Presentation At The 2021 Southwest IDEAS Investor Conference To Be Webcast Live

Graham Corporation (GHM) - Get Graham Corporation Report, a global business that designs, manufactures and sells critical equipment for the defense/space, energy/new energy and chemical/petrochemical industries, today announced that Daniel J. Thoren, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Jeffrey F. Glajch, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will be presenting at the 2021 Southwest IDEAS Investor Conference on Wednesday, November 17, 2021.

2021 Southwest IDEAS Investor Conference

Wednesday, November 17, 20214:00 p.m. Eastern TimeLive webcast link and accompanying slide presentation: www.graham-mfg.com.

ABOUT GRAHAM CORPORATION

Graham is a global business that designs, manufactures and sells critical equipment for the defense/space, energy/new energy and chemical/petrochemical industries. The Graham and Barber-Nichols' brands are built upon world-renowned engineering expertise in vacuum and heat transfer, cryogenics, and turbomachinery technologies, as well as the Company's responsive and flexible service and unsurpassed quality.

Graham routinely posts news and other important information on its website, www.graham-mfg.com, where additional comprehensive information on the Company and its subsidiaries can be found.

