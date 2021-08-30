GrafTech CEO To Present At The RBC Capital Markets Global Industrials Conference

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) announced today that David Rintoul, President and Chief Executive Officer, will speak to the investment community at the virtual 2021 RBC Capital Markets Global Industrials Conference on Friday, September 10, 2021 at...

GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF) - Get GrafTech International Ltd. Report announced today that David Rintoul, President and Chief Executive Officer, will speak to the investment community at the virtual 2021 RBC Capital Markets Global Industrials Conference on Friday, September 10, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. (EDT).

The fireside chat will be webcast live and can be accessed from the Investor Relations section of GrafTech's website at www.graftech.com or from https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/3390248/688606F51BB9902EF11B560C8267D940. Investors are encouraged to log on at least five minutes prior to the start of the fireside chat. The archived webcast will also be available on the website through September 9, 2022.

About GrafTech

GrafTech International Ltd. is a leading manufacturer of high-quality graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The Company has a competitive portfolio of low-cost, ultra-high power graphite electrode manufacturing facilities, including three of the highest capacity facilities in the world. We are the only large-scale graphite electrode producer that is substantially vertically integrated into petroleum needle coke, a key raw material for graphite electrode manufacturing. This unique position provides us with competitive advantages in product quality and cost.

