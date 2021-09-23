GrafTech Announces Release Of 2020 Sustainability Report

GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF) - Get GrafTech International Ltd. Report, a leading manufacturer of high-quality graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace steel, announced today the publication of its second annual Sustainability Report. GrafTech's 2020 Sustainability Report highlights the company's annual environmental, social, and governance (ESG) performance and initiatives.

David Rintoul, GrafTech's President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "I am pleased to present GrafTech's second annual Sustainability Report. We are proud of the progress we made across the organization during the past year and value the opportunity to share these developments with you. We are fully committed to advancing our ESG efforts across the global organization and in the communities where we operate."

Highlights of GrafTech's 2020 Sustainability Report include:

CEO Message and an Overview of our Material ESG Topics and Sustainability Strategy

Workforce, Health and Safety and Talent Management

Society and involvement with our Local Communities

Products and Customers, focusing on Product Quality, Customer Service and Material Sourcing

Environment, including Environmental Management, Energy, Emissions and Air Quality, Water and Waste

GrafTech's digital 2020 Sustainability Report is available on our website at http://www.graftech.com/sustainability. We welcome feedback on our Sustainability Report at sustainability@graftech.com.

About GrafTech

GrafTech International Ltd. is a leading manufacturer of high-quality graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The Company has a competitive portfolio of low-cost, ultra-high power graphite electrode manufacturing facilities, including three of the highest capacity facilities in the world. We are the only large-scale graphite electrode producer that is substantially vertically integrated into petroleum needle coke, a key raw material for graphite electrode manufacturing. This unique position provides us with competitive advantages in product quality and cost.

Forward-looking statements

Statements in this press release regarding the Company that are not historical facts may be "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties. You can identify these forward-looking statements by the use of forward-looking words such as "will," "may," "plan," "estimate," "project," "believe," "anticipate," "expect," "foresee," "intend," "should," "would," "could," "target," "goal," "continue to," "positioned to," "are confident," or the negative versions of those words or other comparable words. Certain of the risks and uncertainties to which the Company is subject are described in the "Forward Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in reports and statements filed by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. These risks include, without limitation, the ultimate impact that the COVID-19 pandemic has on our business, results of operations, financial condition and cash flows; the possibility that we may be unable to implement our business strategies in an effective manner; the possibility that our manufacturing operations are subject to hazards; changes in, or more stringent enforcement of, health, safety and environmental regulations applicable to our manufacturing operations and facilities; and our dependence on third parties for certain construction, maintenance, engineering, transportation, warehousing and logistics services. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements to reflect new events or circumstances except as required by law.

