GrafTech Announces First Quarter 2021 Cash Dividend

The Board of Directors of GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF) - Get Report declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share to stockholders of record as of the close of business on February 26, 2021, to be paid on March 31, 2021.

About GrafTech

GrafTech International Ltd. is a leading manufacturer of high-quality graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The Company has a competitive portfolio of low cost graphite electrode manufacturing facilities, including three of the highest capacity facilities in the world. We are the only large-scale graphite electrode producer that is substantially vertically integrated into petroleum needle coke, a key raw material for graphite electrode manufacturing. This unique position provides competitive advantages in product quality and cost.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210203005845/en/